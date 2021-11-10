Lucy Wood in action during Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies' home win over Lindum. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Saturday saw second-placed Lindum travel to fortress Ainsty Road for a top-of-the-table clash which they lost 6-1 as Lucy Wood’s team made it seven wins out of seven this term.

As has been in every game they have played in 2021/22 thus far, Harrogate blitzed their opponents in the first half of the contest, with a dominant midfield of Wood, Dale, Sagar, Laura Thompson and player of the match Laura Stone pressing effectively and setting up chance after chance.

Julia Coleminas converted a well-worked short-corner routine to break the deadlock before skipper Wood picked the pocket of a defender on the back post to flick home for 2-0.

Holly Oldham continued her excellent form in front of goal.

Next, the prolific Holly Oldham neatly dribbled into the ‘D’ and clinically finished into the bottom corner, then Sam Swenson tapped home after some neat work down the right, leaving the hosts 4 –0 up at the interval.

The pressure was maintained in the second half with Thompson firing in from a rebound and Coleminas adding her second.

The ‘Gate defence was well marshalled by Kate Froggatt and kept the Lindum forwards well shackled until they broke away to grab a consolation late on.

The Ladies 1s entertain local rivals Ben Rhydding this Saturday, 2pm start.

A thrilling fightback saw Harrogate Men’s 1s salvage a point at home to Durham University.

After demolishing Brigg 5-1 in their previous outing, the home players’ confidence may have been a little too high heading into a clash with opponents who have struggled this term, and the students raced into a 3-0 lead after only 15 minutes.

But, Andrew Clemerson kick-started the ‘Gate recovery with a penalty stroke before Fergus Lindley’s smart finish made it 3-2. Clemerson then added number three for the hosts, who also had chances to go on and win the game.

Harrogate captain Tom Harris reflected: “We conceded a poor first goal, a poor second goal and then the game unravels a little bit and we should have done better.

"We had some really good chances in the game and in the first half but we didn’t take them.