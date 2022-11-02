Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies suffer back-to-back defeats in Vitality Women's Conference North

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI suffered a 3-1 loss away at Didsbury. Picture: Gerard Binks

Promoted from the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division at the end of last term, Lucy Wood’s team made a flying start to 2022/23, but have found the going a little tougher in recent weeks.

Much of Saturday’s fixture was played between the 22s, as a scrappy, physical encounter unfolded on a bobbly pitch.

Harrogate were unable to impose their usual passing game as Didsbury pressed in numbers, leaving their visitors with few outlets and pressuring them into a number of unforced errors and poor decisions in possession.

And the home side took full advantage, scoring in each of the first three quarters of the match.

They took the lead with a superb short-corner deflection before doubling their advantage after turning over the ball, counter-attacking at pace and finishing clinically from close range following some neat inter-play.

‘Gate goalkeeper Coral Langridge made several good saves to keep the score at 2-0, while Helen Goacher also produced a clearance off the line to prevent Didsbury adding to their tally.

But, despite joint players of the match Harriet Payne and Laura Stone battling away heroically in midfield, the home team would eventually add their third of the afternoon to assume full control.

The final quarter of the game then saw Harrogate grab a consolation as Julia Contraminas hammered home a short-corner rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood’s team drop to sixth place following that result, but remain only four points behind leaders Fylde.