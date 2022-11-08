Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies see last-gasp 'goal' controversially ruled out during Doncaster Hockey Club stalemate
Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI were controversially denied a last-minute winner as they played out a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Doncaster in Vitality Women’s Conference North.
With time running out, a home player intercepted the ball inside the ‘Gate 22 and it was quickly transferred to Julia Coraminas on halfway.
She then outpaced her marker on the outside before cutting back inside and smashing a reverse-stick shot past the flailing Doncaster goalkeeper.
But, the Ainsty Road outfit’s joy was short-lived as the umpire decided that the ball had hit the back of a Harrogate stick in the build-up to Corominas’ ‘goal’ and thus her effort was ruled out.
Had it been allowed to stand, that strike would have been the icing on the cake for ‘Gate following a strong performance which saw them dominate possession without creating too many clear-cut chances.
Up against a packed and well-organised Doncaster defence, the home side played with an intensity and speed from the start which had been missing during their two previous matches.
Player of the match Harriet Payne controlled the tempo from the bottom of the midfield diamond, breaking up the visitors’ occasional attacks and distributing well, while skipper Wood and Jacs Smith mustered the hosts’ only notable efforts on goal prior to Corominas’ late finish.
“We deserved to win on Saturday as we were the better team,” captain Wood reflected.
"With a little more composure going forwards, we’d have created better chances.”
Harrogate, who remain sixth in the table, travel to third-place Pendle Forest this Saturday, looking to rediscover their goal-scoring touch and secure what would be their first victory in three attempts.