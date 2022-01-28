Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies pick up where they left off last year

Holly Oldham took her tally for the season to 29 goals as Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s thrashed Leeds 2s. Picture: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s side signed off for 2021 with a 4-1 victory at Halifax, but were even more ruthless in front of goal when they visited Leeds 2s on Saturday.

The Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders took a while to settle on a bobbly pitch, but their dominant midfield were able to fire balls into the circle at will as the hosts backed off in defence.

This saw them seize a four-goal half-time lead courtesy of deflected strikes for player of the match Rosie Dale and Sam Swenson, one from a short-corner for Holly Oldham and a sensational volley by Tilly Hall.

‘Gate eased off in the second period but still managed to add to their tally as Oldham made it 29 for the season before skipper Wood converted a rebound.

Reflecting on her team’s 6-1 triumph, Wood said: “It was good to blow away a few cobwebs after a month’s layoff but still maintain our pre-Christmas form.

"We could have scored more had it not been for some fantastic saves from the Leeds goalkeeper."

Saturday's result means Harrogate sit four points clear at the top of the division with a game in hand over second-placed Whitley Bay & Tynemouth.

This weekend they host fourth-placed Sheffield Hallam, 2pm start at Ainsty Road.

Harrogate's Men's 1st XI drew 3-3 with Sheffield University Bankers away from home.