Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies Over-45s secure their place in national semi-finals

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies Over-45s sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Masters National Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bowdon.
Published 5th Feb 2024, 22:16 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 22:19 GMT
Harrogate's Ali Quinn in action against Bowdon.Harrogate's Ali Quinn in action against Bowdon.
The Ainsty Road outfit will now play Khalsa Leamington at the last four stage of the competition, where another victory will seal their progress to the national finals.

‘Gate began Sunday’s quarter-final clash confidently, moving the ball around well during the opening 10 minutes as they felt their way into the contest.

The home defence was tested a couple of times, but the solid unit of Bev Steel, Amy Dexter and Kim Ascott remained resolute.

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies' Over-45s secured their place in the Masters National Cup semi-finals. Pictures: Gerard BinksHarrogate Hockey Club Ladies' Over-45s secured their place in the Masters National Cup semi-finals. Pictures: Gerard Binks
Midway through the opening period, a cleverly-worked move resulted in a penalty-corner, which was stopped by a Bowdon defender’s foot.

Steel calmly stepped up to convert the resulting penalty-flick with a text-book finish, breaking the deadlock and moving Harrogate into the lead.

The hosts were good value for that slender advantage, but late in the half, Bowdon broke quickly on the counter-attack and managed to level the scores.

With the sides locked at 1-1 at the interval, ‘Gate picked up where they left off after the resumption, enjoying a sustained period in the ascendancy early in the second period.

Harrogate's Bev Steel scores the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot.Harrogate's Bev Steel scores the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot.
They played some tidy hockey, working the ball through midfield into the final third, an approach which was rewarded when, from a penalty-corner, a clinical strike by Vicky Skilton found the corner of the away goal to make it 2-1.

Bowdon would finish the game strongly, pushing hard for an equaliser during the closing stages, however the home team closed ranks and made sure that they saw the game out.

