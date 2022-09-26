Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies make 'dream start' to life in Vitality Women's Conference North

Holly Oldham hit a hat-trick as Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s put Liverpool Sefton to the sword on the opening day of the 2022/23 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Ainsty Road outfit were promoted as Yorkshire & North East Premier Division champions following a stellar 2021/22 campaign which saw them win 19 out of 22 league matches, scoring 93 goals in the process.

And they picked up where they left off last term on Saturday afternoon, beating opponents who are also newcomers to the third tier of English hockey in convincing fashion.

“It was a dream start,” reflected Harrogate skipper Lucy Wood.

"That’s as good as I can remember us playing, but now we’ve got to maintain that standard for the rest of the season”.

The tone was set right from the start of Saturday’s clash on Merseyside, a high Harrogate press enabling them to repeatedly steal the ball from their hosts.

And this led to Wood’s team taking the lead on six minutes as possession was turned over and last season’s top-scorer Holly Oldham smashed a reverse-stick shot past the Sefton goalkeeper.

The ‘Gate midfield continued to enjoy a vice-like grip of the game, winning crucial tackles, passing at speed, switching the play quickly, and creating chances.

Rachel Mathews was on hand to deflect in at the far post to make it 2-0 in the 23rd minute before Oldham added her second of the half with a drag-flick from a short-corner.

On the rare occasions Liverpool were able to launch an attack, the Harrogate defence stood firm with Helen Goacher reading the play superbly and new keeper Coral Langridge exuding plenty of confidence.

The second period saw no let up from the visitors, who went 4-0 up courtesy of their best goal of the afternoon.

Almost every ‘Gate player was involved in the build-up as Oldham completed her hat-trick, smashing an unstoppable effort into the roof of the Sefton net.

Mathews then added a fifth following a 40-metre defence-splitting pass from skipper Wood before the latter wrapped things up with a neat flick over the Liverpool custodian after yet another turnover.