Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI have made an unbeaten start to the 2022/23 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s side were promoted from the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division as champions at the end of last term and have made a fine start to life in the third tier of English hockey, winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches.

Despite team manager Mandy Lee’s call for a calm and controlled start to proceedings after points were dropped against Wakefield last time out, the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s contest were frantic and error-strewn and saw ‘Gate fall behind.

In the second quarter, Harrogate asserted themselves, upping the speed and intensity of their play and their improvement was rewarded when skipper Wood stole the ball, surged 40 metres and squared for Holly Oldham to tap in.

Oldham then added a second from a well-worked short-corner, with a left slip passed to her on the post, where she made no mistake in beating the Durham goalkeeper.

Rosie Dale and Wood both went close to extending the away lead, however the game remained in the balance despite the visitors’ dominance.

Durham went on to enjoy a short spell of in the ascendancy following a green card for Laura Beardsmore, but the away defence managed to repel four consecutive short-corners.

And a fine team performance was then rounded off when player-of-the-match Oldham stole the ball again and outsprinted the home defence before smashing a clinical finish into the net from the top of the ‘D’ to complete her second hat-trick of the season.

This Saturday, ‘Gate Ladies entertain Timperley at Ainsty Road,1.30 push-back.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Men’s 1s were beaten 3-1 by Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders Lindum.

Both teams created chances in the opening stages with Harry Henderson hitting the post for the away side.

Two quick fire goals from the hosts then put ‘Gate on the back foot before Chris Horne’s clever finish reduced the deficit.

But, with Andy Clemmerson’s troops chasing the game, Lindum wrapped things up with a late third.

“We had plenty of the ball, but almost every counter-attack was a major danger for us,” Clemmerson reflected.