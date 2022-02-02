Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies forced to work hard for Sheffield Hallam success

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI captain Lucy Wood scored the second goal in Saturday's 2-0 success over Sheffield Hallam. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The visitors arrived at Ainsty Road boasting the second-best defensive record in the division - after 'Gate's - and showed why from the start of the match, pressing their hosts effectively all over the pitch.

Lucy Wood's team dominated possession during the first half but lacked their usual composure in front of goal and found Sheffield's goalkeeper in inspired form.

She saved a penalty-flick and six short-corners, ensuring that the sides went into the interval on level terms.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Blyth looks to get 'Gate moving forwards.

An inspirational half-time team-talk from manager Mandy Lee would however work wonders as Harrogate mixed their game up far better after the break,.

More precise passing and greater width in attack created space in the middle of the field. This enabled Becky Sagar, enjoying her best game of the season, to take full advantage.

She embarked on an incisive dribble forwards which set up Holly Oldham to finish with a clinical reverse-stick shot, registering her 30th goal of the season in the process.

Player of the match Wood then doubled the lead, surging through the midfield, going past the last Hallam defender with her trademark disguise, and burying a strike into the top corner of the net.

Trailing by two goals, Sheffield had to show greater adventure from that point onwards and managed to force three short-corners in the final five minutes.

But, some strong defensive play by Laura Beardsmore and Helen Goacher, including a goal-line clearance by the latter, helped to ensure that 'Gate's clean-sheet remained intact.

This weekend, Wood and her charges visit Durham University 3s.

'Gate's Men's 1st XI lost 2-1 at home to Whitley Bay & Tynemouth on Saturday, a result which keeps them ninth in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division.