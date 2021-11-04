Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s have started 2021/22 with six consecutive victories. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Yorkshire & North East Premier Division leaders wasted no time in stamping their authority on Saturday’s derby showdown, a turnover in possession seeing leading scorer Holly Oldham played through on goal to slot home for 1-0.

The visitors’ lead was extended shortly afterwards, Tilly Hall feeding the ball to youngster Julia Corominas, who calmly lifted the ball over the York goalkeeper as she slid out to meet her.

Harrogate continued to keep the pressure on the home side and a third breakthrough materialised before half-time.

The goal of the game came from a cleverly-executed short-corner as the ball was disguised left and hammered in by Katy Blyth for Hall to deflect home from the penalty spot.

York improved after the interval and forced the ‘Gate players into a number of errors, though player of the match Sarah Mitahari was in fine form between the sticks, making a number of key saves to maintain her clean-sheet.

And, after a period spent on the back foot, Lucy Wood’s team envetually got going again and rounded off the scoring when Rosie Dale slalomed down the left and sent a beautiful ball in for Oldham to claim her second of the game.

Harrogate Men’s 1s recorded a much-needed victory in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division by thrashing Brigg on Saturday.

Having won just one of their opening five league fixtures, ‘Gate found themselves 2-0 up in seven minutes, with Chris Horne on the end of an expedient counter-attack before Harry Henderson made it 2-0 with a clinical finish.

The home side were stunned, with Will Rogers and Horne rueing chances to extend the away lead. Brigg then reduced the deficit with a well-worked short-corner, but the visitors hit straight back with their own short-corner routine.

Rannoch Linnell applied the finishing touch an there was still time for him to grab his second of the afternoon before the half-time whistle arrived.

The second period was scrappy, with Henderson notching again after another free-flowing counter-attack.

At 5-1, the pace of the game slowed, though by his point ‘Gate had already done more than enough.