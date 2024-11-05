Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 2nd XI extend their unbeaten run thanks to victory at Brigg

Anna Blyth opened the scoring as Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies' 2nd XI won on the road at Brigg. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Ladies 2nd XI extended their recent unbeaten run into a fifth match courtesy of a 3-1 success on the road at Brigg 1s.

Helen Goacher's team lost their opening two fixtures of the season, but have not been defeated since, with Saturday's victory their third in four outings.

‘Gate dominated the game and took the lead when Anna Blyth found the back of the net following a short-corner routine.

Flowing hockey meant the pressure continued, with Sarah Gibson’s deft touch at the back post making it 2-0 before the same player added her second of the afternoon.

The visitors were unable to add to their tally after the break and a strong finish to the game by Brigg saw them pull a goal back late on, despite the best efforts of ‘Gate keeper Sarah Jones, who had earlier made some fine saves.

Goacher and her team-mates, who now find themselves seventh in the table, visit third-placed Slazenger 1s this weekend.

Harrogate Ladies 1st XI remain rooted to the foot of Vitality Women’s Conference North following their 5-0 loss at Fylde.

That defeat was their fifth in six games and leaves them with just a solitary point of this Saturday’s home clash with Durham University 2s.