Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI's best performance not enough to earn them a first victory

Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI produced their best performance of the season to date on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to earn them a much-needed positive result.

Harriet Evans' team, who are rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North, suffered their sixth loss in seven outings this term as they went down 2-1 to Durham university 2s.

With a full-strength squad available to her for the first time in 2024/25, skipper Evans was able to field her strongest team.

And the quality in the 'Gate squad was reflected in their performance, one which their captain feels was sufficient to warrant all three points.

“This was easily the best we have played this season," she said.

"We showed real character to bounce back from last week's drubbing at Fylde and should have won the game."

Harrogate dominated possession during the first half, with some fine inter-passing down the right flank between Laura Stone and Jacs Smith leading to a couple of clear-cut chances for Evans and Emma Waud.

But they were unable to capitalise, and thus headed into the interval without anything to show for their strong start to the contest.

In a more even second period, the pacy Durham attack grew into the game and were only kept at bay by some timely interceptions by player of the match Karen Rodriguez and Abi Von Tonder.

But the students would eventually find a way through and seize a two-goal advantage, giving Harrogate a lesson in clinical finishing with a couple of well-placed shots as the game burst into life during the final quarter.

'Gate lacked precision with their final passes when playing to the base line and trying to get around the back of the visiting defence, but managed to grab a consolation goal when a hard, direct pass was played into the 'D', then expertly controlled by Holly Oldham, who scooped the ball past the stranded goalkeeper with her reverse stick.

Defeat leaves Evans and her team stuck on one point and eight shy of safety ahead of their trip to Newcastle University 1s this Saturday.

With Newcastle the side currently sat directly above the relegation zone, Harrogate really need to return home with a result and prevent the gap between themselves and eighth place growing any bigger.