Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI suffer rare defeat on the road at Lindum

Julia Corominas was on target for Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies in the second half of their 4-2 loss at Lindum. Picture: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s side remain top-of-the-table and six points clear of their nearest challengers with only four matches remaining this term, but will feel that they missed out on the chance to open up a near-unassailable lead at the summit.

Starting with a depleted line-up which included a host of players deployed out of position, the contest began with Lindum in control of proceedings.

And, despite Harrogate’s best defensive efforts, they conceded twice in quick succession and found themselves chasing the game.

Suddenly in the unusual position of being behind in a match, a few adjustments to the line-up were made and things started to look a bit more settled towards the halfway-mark, despite the visitors falling a further goal behind.

Sarah Mirtaheri kept the away team’s hopes alive with several crucial saves just before the half-time whistle, keeping the deficit at three.

Captain on the day, Tilly Hall, took charge at the interval, moving herself into the centre of defence where she provided some much-needed calmness and control.

The Harrogate ladies started to look more like their usual selves and launched several strong attacks.

They were finally rewarded for their hard work with a goal of the season contender from Holly Oldham, who applied a spectacular deflection to a powerful Sam Swenson cross.

This clearly buoyed the Ainsty Road outfit and several more chances soon followed as their midfield battled hard to break down Lindum’s advances and keep the visitors on the front foot.

The gap was narrowed even further when Julia Corominas scored another stunning goal from a reverse-stick strike after some pressing up the pitch.

'Gate kept their hosts penned back inside their own half as they continued to press for an equaliser, however a breakaway led to a fourth goal for the home team with just a few minutes to go.

With several of their missing players due to return this weekend, Harrogate will be looking to get their promotion push firmly back on track when they tackle derby rivals Ben Rhydding 2s away from home, 11.30am start.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Men’s 1st XI suffered a 6-2 home loss to Lindum in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division.