Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI have lost 15 of their 17 league games so far this season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Already-relegated Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI rounded off their home campaign in Vitality Women's Conference North with yet another defeat.

Harriet Payne's team, who sit bottom of the table with just two points to their name, were beaten for the 15th time in 17 outings this term when they hosted Newcastle University 1s.

Just as was the case when they visited Durham University 2s in their previous match, Emma Waud actually handed 'Gate the lead when she found the back of the net after 15 minutes.

Unfortunately for the home side, it was all downhill from there, as the students scored five times without reply on their way to a 5-1 success.

The Ladies 1s play their final game of the season this Saturday when they visit Bowdon 2s for a 2pm start.

Harrogate Ladies 2nd XI fared far better than their clubmates when they visited Chesterfield 1s in Yorkshire Division One.

The Ainsty Road outfit recorded a 4-2 victory to wrap up what has been a largely positive campaign, which draws to a close with them fifth in the table.

Harrogate Men's 1st XI signed off for 2024/25 with a 2-2 draw on the road at derby rivals City of York 1s.

Eddie Crossley gave Joe Horne's men a 17th-minute lead, but the hosts hit back to go 2-1 up by the 53rd minute.

However, Toby Blaker struck late on to earn 'Gate a share of the spoils, with that result sufficient to ensure that they end the season fifth in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division ahead of two other sides who also finished on 34 points.

Harrogate Men's 2nd XI face a winner-takes-all showdown with promotion rivals Scarborough 1s this Saturday after the sides played out a 2-2 draw at the weekend.

The Seasiders currently occupy second place in the Yorkshire Division Two standings and sit one point better off than Josh Lyon's men.

Thus, 'Gate need to come out on top when they visit Scarborough for their final fixture of 2024/25 in order to leapfrog their hosts and secure runners-up spot.