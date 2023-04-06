Lucy Wood, right, is stepping down from her role as captain of Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI. Picture: Gerard Binks

Saturday’s result means that the Ainsty Road outfit, who were promoted as Yorkshire & North East Premier Division champions last term, end their first season in the Vitality Women’s Conference North in eighth position, one place and six points above the bottom two.

"We started the season very well but the winter break didn’t help our momentum,” said outgoing team manager Mandy Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been so close in so many games after Christmas, without turning pressure into goals, but we have a great team spirit and have thoroughly enjoyed the national league.

"There will be some changes for next year, as both myself and team captain Lucy Wood are standing down from our roles and we wish Coral [Langridge] and Cecelia [Allen] well in their new positions.”

As has been the case in a number of games this season, Harrogate were outplayed in the first quarter of Saturday’s match, their hosts going about their business at pace and creating several good chances while only converting the one.

The visitors tightened up in the second quarter and scored an equaliser following some quick thinking by Anna Blyth, who spotted a pass across the Fylde circle and intercepted with an outstretched stick which deflected the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just as it looked as if ‘Gate were finally starting to find their rhythm, Fylde were awarded a short-corner and promptly re-took the lead.