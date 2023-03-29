Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI secure their Vitality Women's Conference North status

Goal-scorer Holly Oldham, left, is congratulated by captain Lucy Wood during Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI's 2-2 draw with Alderley Edge. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s team were promoted as Yorkshire & North East Premier Division champions at the end of 2021/22 and have never really looked in any real danger of going straight back down.

The Ainsty Road outfit made a flying start to the campaign, thrashing Liverpool Sefton on the opening day as they embarked on a three-game unbeaten run which saw them take seven points from the first nine on offer.

They finished the calendar year with back-to-back victories, though wins have dried up in recent months, leading to ‘Gate sliding down the 10-team division to their current position of eighth.

Harrogate's Grace Schofield-Mell on the attack.

But, last weekend’s draw against struggling Alderley leaves them six points clear of the relegation zone with just one round of fixtures remaining.

"We're delighted to have retained our position in the national league,” skipper Wood reflected.

"It’s been a steep learning curve but we have remained competitive in a very tight league.

"But, Saturday was another game that we should have won".

A young Alderley side delivered a performance which showed they have made huge strides since they were beaten 4-2 by Saturday’s hosts earlier in the season, and their high-press and swift passing helped them take the lead following a stray Harrogate free-hit.

‘Gate would however equalise through leading goal-scorer Holly Oldham, who popped up with a close-range reverse-stick finish following a quick pass from Harriet Payne.

As has been the case in the majority of their recent matches, Harrogate dominated possession for long periods without managing to capitalise.

And they found themselves 2-1 down against the run of play when Alderley netted with a strike at a short-corner.

Harrogate equalised for a second time shortly after half-time, with the irrepressible Payne intercepting the ball and setting Oldham away to bag another close-range finish.

As the home side pressed for a winner they were nearly caught on the break and ‘Gate goalkeeper Coral Langridge pulled off several good saves, while veteran Laura Beardsmore also had to made a last-ditch goal line clearance which prevented her team from being stung at the death.

