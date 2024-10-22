Harrogate's Chloe Grace on the attack during Saturday's Vitality Women's Conference North clash.

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI remain rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North following Saturday's 5-3 home defeat to Didsbury Northern.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That loss was Harriet Evans' team's fourth in five matches this term and leaves them with just a solitary point to their name.

What was an entertaining contest turned on a couple of crucial first-half decisions by the officials, with the game still very much in the balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didsbury had twice taken the lead from short-corners, only to be pegged back by some great close-quarters skill from Chloe Grace in the 'D', and a neat back-post deflection from the always-dangerous Lucy Wood.

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered a 5-3 home defeat to Didsbury Northern at the weekend. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Holly Oldham then appeared to have edged Harrogate ahead when she deflected the ball into the away goal, only for the hosts to see their appeals ignored by the umpire.

The visitors then converted a controversially re-awarded short-corner on the stroke of half-time, meaning that instead of taking a confidence-boosting 3-2 lead into the interval, Evans' side went in a goal down.

The third quarter saw 'Gate lose their composure and discipline as they attempted to get back on terms, presenting Didsbury with opportunities which they did not pass up to seize a 5-2 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiera Hayman pulled off a spectacular penalty-flick save, then the hosts laid siege to the Didsbury goal during their traditionally strong final quarter.

Lucy Wood bagged a brace for 'Gate Ladies 1s. Picture: Gerard Binks

Wood dispatched the perfect penalty-flick high into the top left of the net to give her team hope and then went on to create great chances for Jacs Smith and Emma Waud, however these were not taken and Harrogate finished up empty-handed once again.

After a slow start to the season, Harrogate Ladies 2nd XI are now climbing up the Yorkshire & North East Division One (Yorkshire) table following another decisive victory against one of the stronger teams in the league.

Up against Wakefield 3s on home turf, Laura Beardsmore's side had to absorb some early pressure before forcing a series of short-corners, eventually taking the lead midway through the first half when Nyla Kent finished stylishly from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Beardsmore then calmly dispatched a penalty stroke a few minutes later, handing her team a 2-0 advantage at the break.

'Gate continued to attack at pace in the second period and went three up as Megan Reid netted with a deft touch.

While further chances to increase the score-line came and went, the remainder of the contest saw the hosts' midfield and defensive line work hard out of possession to maintain a clean-sheet, with Kent taking the player-of-the-match award thanks to her solid tackling and composed distribution.