Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI record third consecutive victory since turn of the year

Rebecca Sagar scored her first goal of the season during Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s' home win over Didsbury Northern. Pictures: Gerard Binks Picture Gerard Binks

Helen Goacher’s team began 2024 in the Vitality Women’s Conference North relegation zone, but now sit eight points clear of the bottom two following Saturday’s 2-1 success over Didsbury Northern.

Wins against fellow strugglers Brooklands Poynton and Timperley got the Ainsty Road outfit heading in the right direction, and they now sit comfortably in sixth position.

Reflecting on his side’s victory, Harrogate head coach Justin Metcalfe said: “This was a great team performance, with the whole squad contributing.

"We are showing great discipline as a team and have started to take our chances.”

For the third week running, Harrogate took to the field with a reshuffled defence. Sarah Jones lined up in goal, with veteran Laura Beardsmore making a rare appearance in front of her, while Abi Von Tonder shifted across to play at the centre of the hosts’ back line.

That new-look defensive unit was largely untroubled during the opening half as much of the play took place in midfield, with neither team able to create many clear-cut chances.

The one real moment of attacking quality before the interval did see Didsbury break the deadlock, somewhat against the run of play.

Trailing at the interval, ‘Gate’s half-time team talk worked wonders as they equalised within a minute of the restart.

Player of the match Holly Oldham expertly stole possession and raced to the byline before delivering a perfect cross to an unmarked Becky Sagar, who swept home her first goal of the season.

Harrogate went on to dominate second-half possession as their midfield of Sagar, Harriet Evans, Lucy Wood and Charlotte Crossman hassled and harried the opposition into giving up the ball on a regular basis and making a string of basic errors.

Cheered on by a raucous home crowd, Harrogate’s work-rate remained high, and they were eventually rewarded with a second goal.

Wood won the ball in her own 22, then played a superb pass to Lexi Ramshay, who fed Oldham, who in turn found Niamh Clements unmarked in the ‘D’, where her deceptive shot beat the keeper with its lack of pace.