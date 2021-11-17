Holly Oldham scored four goals as Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies’ 1st XI demolished local rivals Ben Rhydding. Picture: Gerard Binks

Lucy Wood’s team, who went into Saturday’s derby showdown top of the table and having won seven out of seven, dominated possession throughout and looked at their best when they played their hockey in the wide areas.

The prolific Holly Oldham has added a different dimension to the team this term and added another four goals to her ever-growing tally. She netted with two precise finishes from short-corners, a snap-shot from the top of the ‘D’ and a close-range tap-in.

Sam Swenson weighed in with two strikes of her own, while Jacqueline Smith also got on the score-sheet, firing in following some superb skill from Laura Stone.

And there was even a rare collector’s item as birthday girl Laura Beardsmore surged forward from defence and skilfully placed a finish under the advancing Ben Rhydding goalkeeper after the ball rebounded to her.

Harrogate’s margin of victory could and should have been even greater with the number of chances they created, but a number of good opportunities were fired straight at the visiting custodian.

Meanwhile, the hosts’ own number one, Sarah Mirtaheri, made a great save from Ben Rhydding’s only effort on goal of any note, keeping her clean-sheet intact.

After the game, skipper Wood praised her team.

“She said: “We have threats all over the pitch this season, with goals coming from lots of different players. We are playing with great confidence, but will not get complacent”

The Ladies 1s travel to Stokesley this Saturday.

Harrogate Men’s 1s slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat to City of York.

Another slow start to the contest saw the visitors on top and deservedly take a 2-0 lead.

Joe Horne single-handedly pulled ‘Gate level with two fine individual efforts and the home side went on to spurn chances to take the lead in the final quarter of the game.

But, it was York who scored the decisive goal with a clinical counter attack.