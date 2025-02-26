Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI left needing a miracle to beat the drop
Harriet Payne's team suffered an 11th defeat in 13 games on Saturday when they lost out 1-0 at home to Whitley Bay & Tynemouth, a result which leaves them 11 points from safety.
And so, with just five fixtures left to play this season, 'Gate find themselves realistically needing to emerge triumphant from all of their remaining matches to have any chance of beating the drop.
Given that they have failed to win even one match thus far, the chances of them signing off with five consecutive victories appear slim, and captain Payne is realistic about her team's chances, describing this weekend's face-off with second-from-bottom Didsbury as her team's "last-chance saloon."
The first half of Saturday's contest was a fairly even affair, which featured a lot of play between the 22s.
Harrogate’s only clear-cut chance of the afternoon saw Evie Barnard use her pace to break free of the Bay defence but then hit a powerful shot wide of the far post.
The visitors scored just before half-time when a miss-hit short-corner created space for a strike that was deflected past 'Gate keeper Kiera Hayman.
The second period saw both sides cancel each other out, with neither of them able to create scoring opportunities.
Bay's struggles in attack were largely due to some steadfast defending by Karen Rodriguez, Keyser, Turner and Llwe Preston-Yates, leaving Hayman with very little to do.
But, the away team's aggressive pressing while out of possession meant that 'Gate found themselves trapped inside their own half for long periods and unable to generate the forward momentum required to get back into the game.
