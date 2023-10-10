Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI held Didsbury Northern to a goalless draw on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gerard Binks

Helen Goacher’s team kicked-off the 2023/24 season, their second playing in the third tier of the national pyramid, with a defeat on the road at Timperley, but bounced back last weekend when they drew 1-1 with Brooklands Poynton.

And they followed that result up with another positive showing on Saturday afternoon.

“We were much more positive this week,” reflected ‘Gate veteran Becky Sagar.

"We felt we deserved to come away with a win having enjoyed more of the possession. With a little more composure in and around the ‘D’, the goals will start coming.”

Harrogate’s starting line-up showed three changes from the previous week and the glorious, sunny conditions which the game was played in meant that things unfolded out on the pitch at a slower, more deliberate pace than they usually would have.

The contest followed a similar pattern throughout, with Didsbury offering limited threat in open play, but forcing a string of penalty corners following mistakes by visiting players.

The home side were however thwarted by a series of outstanding reflex saves from ‘Gate goalkeeper and player of the match, Sarah Mirtaheri.

Harrogate had much the better of the chances that were created in open play, especially when they strung shorter passes together.

Niamh Clements was a constant menace throughout, asking plenty of questions of the Didsbury defence and going close on several occasions with reverse-stick efforts.

But neither side managed a breakthrough and the contest finished in a stalemate.

That result leaves Goacher and her team-mates ninth in the table.

This Saturday, the ‘Gate ladies face a huge local derby at home to Leeds, 1.30pm start.

Harrogate’s Men’s 1st XI are also waiting for their first victory of the new campaign.

They were beaten 6-4 at home by Leeds Adel in the North Premier Division at the weekend, that loss leaving them second-from-bottom of the pile with just a solitary point to their name from four outings.