Harriet Evans is congratulated by her Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s team-mates after netting a second-half equaliser against Brooklands Poynton. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Ainsty Road outfit comfortably survived their first term in Vitality Women’s Conference North, the third tier of the English game, following their promotion as North Premier Division champions the season before.

And following a 4-2 opening-day defeat away at Timperley, Helen Goacher’s team put their first point on the board on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Harriet Evans’ second-half goal.

"With several new players in the team, it is great to see us starting to settle as a group,” skipper Goacher reflected.

Harrogate's Jacs Smith is closed down by a couple of visiting players.

"We showed a significant improvement this week and I’m happy to have secured our first point in what looks like its going to be a tight league.”

Harrogate found themselves under pressure in the first half of Saturday’s clash. They were unable to break through a youthful Brooklands side’s high press, while making life difficult for themselves by regularly dribbling into opponents rather than attempting to play easy passes.

As the away side continued to turn over the ball and look to launch attacks, captain Goacher led by example, sweeping up effectively on a regular basis.

And when the visitors did make it into the final third, player of the match Lily Sowray pulled off a number of tremendous reflex saves in the Harrogate goal.

But, just as it looked like ‘Gate had weathered the storm, Brooklands took the lead with a short-corner strike on the stroke of half-time.

Seeking a route back into the contest, Harrogate coach Anna Blyth tweaked her side’s press during the interval and the results were immediately apparent as the hosts began to assert themselves.

The strong running Harriet Evans dominated midfield and was rewarded with a goal when her powerful short-corner strike was deflected in to level matters at 1-1.

‘Gate went close to adding a second on several occasions, Niamh Clements outpacing the opposition back-line and forcing a fine save from the visiting goalkeeper before Evie Barnard pushed the follow up just wide.

Lucy Wood then saw two strikes well saved and in the end the spoils had to be shared.

This Saturday, the Ladies 1s visit Didsbury Northern for a 1.15pm kick-off.