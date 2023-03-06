Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI captain Lucy Wood. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Ainsty Road outfit lost the Vitality Women’s Conference North clash 2-0 despite putting their visitors under plenty of pressure as they created but failed to convert a host of goal-scoring opportunities.

“It feels like we’ve been robbed,” skipper Wood reflected.

"We had them under pressure for most of the game but couldn’t convert our chances. They were clinical and took two of the three opportunities they had.

"That’s the difference in the National League.”

The first half was relatively even with few clear-cut chances created by either side. Harrogate's best efforts came from Julia Corminas’ short-corners, which were well saved by Didsbury’s goalkeeper, who finished up as the away side’s player of the match.

The hosts gradually gained the ascendancy as they began to enjoy long periods of possession, though they were unable to break through a disciplined and well-marshalled visiting defence.

Becky Sagar was then taken out in the act of shooting, though the resulting penalty-flick saw Wood strike the post. And, within two minutes, Didsbury had converted a short-corner with a well-worked near-post deflection to take the lead.

A minute later, they caught their hosts on the counter-attack and showed the kind of cool finishing that Harrogate had lacked at the other end as they went 2-0 up.

With player of the match Harriet Payne, skipper Wood and a battered and bruised Sagar prominent, ‘Gate’s play became more frantic as the final quarter progressed and a series of despairing shots and diving deflections missed the target as they ultimately drew a blank.