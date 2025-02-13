Chloe Grace and her Harrogate Ladies 1st XI team-mates are rooted to the foot of the Vitality Women's Conference North table. Picture Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI’s hopes of beating the drop look to be all but over after they lost a must-win game against fellow strugglers Doncaster.

Harriet Payne’s team, who sit bottom of the Vitality Women’s Conference North table having tasted defeat in 10 of their 12 matches to date, now find themselves eight adrift of their nearest rivals, and 10 shy of safety.

And while survival is not yet mathematically impossible with six matches remaining this term, ‘Gate now require something of a miracle if they are to escape the bottom two, with some tough fixtures on the horizon.

Harrogate lined up against Doncaster in a new-look 4-3-3 formation aimed at shoring up their defence, and after a cagey first quarter, they went on to enjoy the lion’s share of the possession against robust opposition.

Thus, it was against the run of play when the South Yorkshire side took the lead with goalkeeper Kiera Hayman unsighted as a speculative shot squeezed in at the far post.

Undeterred, Harrogate pressed for an equaliser and one arrived in the 39th minute following a well-worked short-corner routine.

The ball was slipped to the left, then slapped to the opposite post, where Holly Oldham deflected home for 1-1.

But, just two minutes later ‘Gate showed the defensive vulnerability that has plagued them all season, falling behind again after losing concentration at a short-corner.

Doncaster then proceeded to keep numbers behind the ball, and although late chances were created, the visitors could not find a way to get back on terms.

Harrogate Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI’s inconsistent run of form continued on Saturday as they suffered a 4-3 defeat on the road at Brigg.

Joe Horne’s team have lost three of their five matches since they returned from their winter break, with that sequence of results seeing them drop to fourth place in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings.

Having edged to a 1-0 win at Durham University 3s seven days earlier, ‘Gate failed to back that result up, conceding twice in the space of four minutes late on after goals from Toby Blaker (2) and Fergus Brown had put them in control.