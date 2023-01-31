Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI aiming to make fast start after winter break

Harrogate skipper Lucy Wood in action.

Lucy Wood’s team will contest their first competitive match since they beat Fylde 5-3 at the end of November, having enjoyed a two-month winter break.

That time off has given the ‘Gate skipper time to reflect on what has been a largely positive first half of the season following on from her side’s promotion as Yorkshire & North East Premier Division champions at the end of last term.

“We were unsure what to expect in September stepping up into a higher league, but found our feet quickly and have proven competitive,” Wood said.

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s forward Holly Oldham is into double-figures for goals already. Pictures: Gerard Binks

"There isn’t very much between a lot of the teams, which is reflected in us only being five points behind top spot, in fifth place.

"We need to get off to a good start to the second half of the season and put pressure on those above us. Who knows, we could sneak up on them”.

In her second season with Harrogate, Holly Oldham is once again the team’s leading goal-scorer with 10 strikes to her name thus far, including three hat-tricks.

The ‘Gate midfield has plenty of options and has frequently dominated teams, with skipper Wood and Rebecca Sagar’s explosive speed augmented by newcomer Harriet Payne’s strength.

The Ainsty Road outfit’s experienced defence has been superbly marshalled by Helen Goacher and with another newcomer, Coral Langridge, commanding her goal, ‘Gate have looked resolute for the most part despite the step up in class which came with promotion.

Thus, the picture is a healthy one, and this weekend’s opponents were thrashed 6-0 on the opening day of the campaign and currently sit bottom of the table without a single win to their name.

Wood, however, was quick to stress that her team were not expecting anything other than a tough test.

“Liverpool have a real point to prove against us and will be a much better team than when we caught them cold at the start of the season,” she added.

"But, we have also improved massively and will be looking to carry on where we left off before Christmas.”