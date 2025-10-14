Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s slip to bottom of table following defeat to fellow strugglers

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered a home defeat to fellow strugglers Durham University 4s on Saturday. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club's Ladies 1s slipped to the bottom of the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division standings following Saturday's 3-2 home reverse at the hands of Durham University 4s.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relegated from the Conference North at the end of last term after a season of real struggle, Evie Barnard's side will have headed into the new campaign with hopes of bouncing straight back into English hockey’s third tier.

But, they have now been beaten in four of their opening five fixtures, with their latest defeat coming against opposition who had lost each of their first four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate found themselves two down before strikes from Evelyn Wright and Hannah Burt brought them back on terms.

Harrogate Ladies 2s have lost four of their first five fixtures of the 2025/26 season.

Any hopes of them completing a turnaround were however dashed when Durham retook the lead on the hour-mark with what proved to be the game's decisive goal.

Barnard and her team-mates will be aiming to get back on track away at local rivals Leeds 2s this Saturday (11.45am).

Harrogate Ladies 2s suffered a 5-2 defeat on the road at Scarborough 1s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result sees them drop to ninth in the Yorkshire One standings ahead of this Saturday's face-off with University of Leeds 1s (10.30am).

Harrogate's Men's 1s made a return to winning ways in the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division courtesy of a 4-2 home success over Durham City.

Joe Horne's team made a superb start to the season, but suffered their first loss when they visited derby rivals City of York last week.

Skipper Horne, Joe Lyon, Charles Edmondson and Marcus Gentle all got their names on the score-sheet as the hosts climbed one place to fourth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday, a trip to leaders Sheffield University Bankers awaits (11.45am).

Harrogate Men's 2s also enjoyed a convincing victory at the weekend as they put five past Wakefield 3s.

Josh Lyon (2), James Edmondson, Stuart Norman and Will Rogers were the men on target in a 5-2 triumph, which leaves 'Gate in fourth position ahead of this Saturday's home showdown with Leeds 4s (12pm).