Missing four regular starters, high-flying ‘Gate were forced to shuffle their pack and, despite giving a good account of themselves, ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 score-line.

"We were outplayed by a better team on the day,” captain Lucy Wood said.

"But, what we have learned from this game is that your decision-making has to be that much quicker at National League level.”

PICTURES: GERARD BINKS

