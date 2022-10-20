News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered a home defeat to Timperley Ladies in Vitality Women's Conference North. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s lose top-of-the-table clash with Timperley Ladies - IN PICTURES

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered their first Vitality Women’s Conference North defeat since promotion when they lost Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Timperley.

By Rhys Howell
9 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 10:56pm

Missing four regular starters, high-flying ‘Gate were forced to shuffle their pack and, despite giving a good account of themselves, ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 score-line.

"We were outplayed by a better team on the day,” captain Lucy Wood said.

"But, what we have learned from this game is that your decision-making has to be that much quicker at National League level.”

PICTURES: GERARD BINKS

1. 15th October 2022 Harrogate Hockey Harrogate Ladies 1st v Timperley Ladies 1st Pictured Harrogates Rebecca Sagar. Picture Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s' Rebecca Sagar in action against Timperley at Ainsty Road.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. 15th October 2022 Harrogate Hockey Harrogate Ladies 1st v Timperley Ladies 1st Pictured Harrogates Charlotte Crossman Picture Gerard Binks

Charlotte Crossman on the attack for the home side.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. 15th October 2022 Harrogate Hockey Harrogate Ladies 1st v Timperley Ladies 1st Pictured Harrogates Holly Oldham Picture Gerard Binks

Prolific Harrogate striker Holly Oldham failed to add to her goal-tally on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. 15th October 2022 Harrogate Hockey Harrogate Ladies 1st v Timperley Ladies 1st Pictured Harrogates Lucy Wood Picture Gerard Binks

'Gate captain Lucy Wood looks for a way through the visitors' defence.

Photo: Gerard Binks

