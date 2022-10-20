Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s lose top-of-the-table clash with Timperley Ladies - IN PICTURES
Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s suffered their first Vitality Women’s Conference North defeat since promotion when they lost Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Timperley.
By Rhys Howell
9 minutes ago
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 10:56pm
Missing four regular starters, high-flying ‘Gate were forced to shuffle their pack and, despite giving a good account of themselves, ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 score-line.
"We were outplayed by a better team on the day,” captain Lucy Wood said.
"But, what we have learned from this game is that your decision-making has to be that much quicker at National League level.”
PICTURES: GERARD BINKS
