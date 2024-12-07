Harrogate Hockey Club Men's 1st XI captain Joe Horne in action. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate Hockey Club's Men's 1st XI lost more ground in the race for promotion from the Yorkshire & North East Premier Division when they suffered a 5-1 defeat away at Stockton.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ainsty Road outfit went 3-0 down inside 20 minutes, pulling one back when skipper Joe Horne set up James Wade to finish.

Trailing 3-1 at the interval, ‘Gate went 4-1 down against the run of play after Stockton broke away under heavy pressure and struck on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game turned rather cagey following cards for both teams, though the hosts did manage to add a late fifth.

"Saturday was disappointing," said 'Gate captain Horne.

"The result was a deserved one for Stockton, who were good, but we did not have a good day at the office.

"We now look ahead to two games this week, a rearranged fixture on Thursday away at Sheffield Bankers before we take on Leeds 3s at home on Saturday in what is our last match before the Christmas break."

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s have it all to do in the second half of the season after they suffered another defeat in what was their final fixture before their winter break. Harriet Payne's team went down 5-0 against Vitality Women's Conference North leaders Leeds on Saturday, with that loss their eighth in 10 matches so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they find themselves rooted to the foot of the table with just two points to their name and facing an uphill battle if they are to beat the drop.

'Gate are now eight points from safety just past the midway point of the season and will need to start picking up victories fast when they return to action in February to have any chance of survival.