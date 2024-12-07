Harrogate Hockey
The Ainsty Road outfit went 3-0 down inside 20 minutes, pulling one back when skipper Joe Horne set up James Wade to finish.
Trailing 3-1 at the interval, ‘Gate went 4-1 down against the run of play after Stockton broke away under heavy pressure and struck on the counter-attack.
The game turned rather cagey following cards for both teams, though the hosts did manage to add a late fifth.
"Saturday was disappointing," said 'Gate captain Horne.
"The result was a deserved one for Stockton, who were good, but we did not have a good day at the office.
"We now look ahead to two games this week, a rearranged fixture on Thursday away at Sheffield Bankers before we take on Leeds 3s at home on Saturday in what is our last match before the Christmas break."
Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s have it all to do in the second half of the season after they suffered another defeat in what was their final fixture before their winter break. Harriet Payne's team went down 5-0 against Vitality Women's Conference North leaders Leeds on Saturday, with that loss their eighth in 10 matches so far this term.
As a result, they find themselves rooted to the foot of the table with just two points to their name and facing an uphill battle if they are to beat the drop.
'Gate are now eight points from safety just past the midway point of the season and will need to start picking up victories fast when they return to action in February to have any chance of survival.