Harrogate District Swimming Club shine again at regional and county finals

Amelia Wright, Lily Stansfield and Lois Child impressed for Harrogate District Swimming Club at the Yorkshire Short Course Championships. Pictures: Submitted

A total of 17 swimmers who achieved the qualification standard attended the event over two days of fierce competition.

Swimming a total of 84 races, Harrogate swimmers secured no fewer than 39 top-10 finishes (or finals), which resulted in them bringing home an superb haul of 11 gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Along the way, club records (CR) were also broken by Nell Carter, Sophie Murray and Lois Child.

Agatha Scott & Sophie Murray at the North East Regional Short Course Championships.

Medalist results: Lois Child (12-years-old), 400IM 5:28.14 GOLD, 200freestyle 2:14.18 GOLD, 100butterfly 1:07.39 GOLD *CR*, 400freestyle 4:38.55 GOLD *CR*, 100freestyle 1:01.07 GOLD *CR*, 50butterfly 30.41 GOLD *CR*, 200IM 2:30.47 GOLD, 200butterfly 2:32.30 GOLD *CR*. Scarlett Dean (11) 50backstroke 35.84 SILVER. Lily Stansfield (12) 100butterfly 1:09.28 BRONZE. Nell Carter (13) 50backstroke 31.39 GOLD *CR*, 100backstroke 1:06.13 GOLD *CR*. Amelia Wright (12) 50freestlye 27.88 GOLD, 100IM 1:13.79 BRONZE, 100freestyle 1:01.85 BRONZE. Sophie Murray (16) 50butterfly 28.69 SILVER *CR*. Agatha Scott (17 years and over) 100IM 1:08.06 BRONZE.

“Congratulations to all the swimmers who competed and thanks as ever to our coaching team and volunteers,” a club spokesperson said.

Last month, the Yorkshire Short Course Championships took place over two weekends, pitting Harrogate District Swimming Club members against the very best of the rest of the county.

The vast majority of Harrogate swimmers recorded personal bests at this event, showcasing the progress which the club continues to make.

Overall, there were 34 top-10 finishes from swimmers including Amelia Wright, Nell Carter, Daisy Ingle, Millie Holmes, Lois Child, Lily Stansfield, Tallulah Elder, Alfie Charlton, Sophie Murray, Masha Aleksandrov and Connie Milburn.

