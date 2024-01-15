Harrogate & District Darts League: Manhattan Madhatters too good for Trades Hall 1899

Manhattan Madhatters enjoyed a 6-3 success over 1899 Trades Hall during week 10 of the Harrogate & District Darts League season.

Pop Herron beat Jonathon Wareing 3-0, winning with a 22-dart leg, whilst Jordan Harper followed up with a 3-1 victory over Mike Lamb to make it 2-0 to the Madhatters.

Tony Green pulled one back courtesy of a 3-0 demolition of Liam Hutchinson before Manhattan’s Ryan Blanchard came back from losing the opening leg against Richard Taylor to win 3-1 with 24 and 23-dart legs.

Paul Monaghan increased the lead to 4-1 as he demolished Ian Gibson 3-0, though Giles Holt managed to keep the contest alive when he triumphed by the same score-line against Mark McNaughton.

Blanchard and McNaughton then teamed up to settle the match with a win over Lamb and Green before Herron and Harper saw off Wareing and Gibson to make it 6-2 on the night.

The last doubles clash saw Holt and Taylor bag a consolation point for Trades Hall with a 2-0 victory.

Bilton WMC Dales thrashed Trades Hall Vikings 8-1.

James Hall opened up proceedings with a fine 3-1 win over Phil Taylor, whose 24-dart leg was eclipsed by the victor’s legs of 20, 18 and 22.

Chris Wood then edged Rich Graham 3-2, despite having been behind twice, while Rick Harper whitewashed Harry Kidd 3-0 to put Bilton in control.

Pete Newbould recorded the fastest leg of the evening with a 17-dart effort in a titanic struggle with Chris Nelson. In the end, Newbould emerged triumphant by a 3-2 score-line.

Neil Fullard registered the Vikings’ only point, beating Jack Fleming 3-0 with 20 and 23-dart legs, but James Pedel won by the same margin against Tim Hargreaves with 24, 21 and 18-dart legs and the first 180 of the night.

That result handed Dales an unassailable lead, and they went on to stamp their authority through doubles successes for Wood and Hall, Harper and Pedel and Fleming and Newbould.

Harlow Hill romped to an 8-1 rout of Starbeck Cons Mahoosive.

Chris Leach and Steve Rogers raced to 3-0 wins over Paul Kennedy and Blaine Hobson. Leach produced 18 and 17-dart legs, while Rogers managed 24 and 19-dart legs along with a 99 checkout.

Sam Davey scored the only point for the Cons as he whitewashed Alex Eadington 3-0 with 24 and 20-dart legs, only for Adi Shaw to return the favour with a 3-0 demolition of James Keane, which featured a 21-dart leg.

Jim Lester then triumphed 3-1 against Matty Vincent with a 22-dart winning leg to make it 4-1 to Harlow before Brian Ellison beat Ian Malkin 3-0 with 22 and 17 dart legs, putting the result beyond any doubt.

In the doubles, Beaton and Patterson sank James and Malkin, as Shaw and Ellison came back from losing the opening leg to win 2-1 against Davey and Hobson thanks to a 19-dart deciding leg.

The last showdown of the night saw Leach and Rogers take 24 and 21 darts respectively to beat Kennedy and Vincent.

In Division Two, George & Dragon beat Londesborough God Squad 6-3.

Matthew Lambert recovered from losing the opening leg to Sonia Porter to win 2-1 with a 19-dart second leg, setting George on their way.

Nicole Wilcox returned the favour with a 2-1 win over Jamie Boyce, which featured an attritional 84-dart third leg.

Tony Cash then opened up with a 20-dart leg but succumbed to Ben Gray, going down 2-1 as George retook the lead. Craig Gibson made it 3-1 when he saw off Steve Lind Jnr, triumphing 2-0 thanks to a 21-dart winning leg.

Dan Jackson pulled one back for the God Squad, sinking Mark White, though Ben Fleming put George back in control at 4-2, beating Gary Watson 2-0.

Gray and Gibson decided the tie, making it 5-2 on the night by overcoming Watson and Boyce, with Jackson and Lind adding to that total.

Wilcox and Porter teamed up to beat Cash and Lambert, leaving the final score reading 6-3.

Prince of Wales edged out Bilton Umpires, running out 5-4 winners in the end.

Dion Glew opened up with a 24-dart leg to beat Andrew Graham 2-0, handing the Umpires the early initiative, but Darren Metcalfe delivered a captain’s performance against Rob Ryder to win 2-0 and equalise on the night.

Lorna Nelson bagged her first singles victory of the campaign against Steve Scruton putting Prince into the lead, with Shaun Smith showing his quality against Bilton’s Andy Darling when coming from behind to triumph 2-1 with 23 and 17-dart legs.

Adam Whitehouse beat Geoff Gillingwater 2-0 to make it 4-1, before Ken Glew followed in his son’s footsteps with a 2-1 win over Jayson Duck, halving the deficit.

Ken Glew and Darling then got the better of Graham and Duck to narrow the gap further, with Andy and Ryder prospered in their doubles clash to make it 4-4.

But, Prince of Wales were not to be denied, as the final doubles game was won by Whitehouse and captain Metcalfe, who took down Dion Glew and Gillingwater to claim the tie 5-4.