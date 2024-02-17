News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate & District Darts League: Harlow Hill triumph in Knockout Cup final

The Harrogate & District Darts League Knockout Cup final saw defending champions Bilton Batsmen dethroned by Harlow Hill.
By Sports Reporter
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
Round-up of the latest Harrogate & District Darts League action. Picture: Tony JohnsonRound-up of the latest Harrogate & District Darts League action. Picture: Tony Johnson
Round-up of the latest Harrogate & District Darts League action. Picture: Tony Johnson

The damage was done early on as Brian Ellison beat Carl Heptinstall 2-0 with a 23-dart winning leg to get Harlow off to a strong start.

Adi Shaw followed that result up by overcoming Nigel Saville by the same score-line, before Lee Carey hit 19 and 17-dart legs against Alex Pride, making it 3-0 on the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Leach then hit two 18-dart legs with a maximum 180 against Steve Higgins, winning the match 2-1, to end the match as a contest and hand Hill the title.

Most Popular

The Batsmen did finish strongly, Lewis Pride’s 15 and 18-dart exhibition against Jim Lester earning him a 2-0 victory, while Richard Yates’ attritional 2-0 success over Jamie Beaton narrowed the gap further.

Tony Sharratt’s 2-0 win over Jamie Patterson with a 24 dart opening leg and 112 finish then made it 4-3, but proved to be academic in the end.

In the Consolation Shield final, Prince Of Wales also beat Starbeck Cons by a 4-3 score-line, securing their first piece of silverware since Darren Metcalfe set the team up in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaun Smith didn’t have his best match but he still beat Andrew Parkes 2-0 with Al Roberts equalising with a 2-0 demolition of Adam Whitehouse winning the opening leg in 22 darts.

Alan Clark then took the lead for the cons with a 2-0 win over Lorna Nelson. Andrew Graham equalised with a 2-0 win over Dennis Wise.

Jim Green came from behind to beat James Marriott 2-1 before fittingly captain Darren Metcalfe took the tie for the P.O.W beating Tony Hawkes 2-1 despite Tony’s inspired 2nd leg of 17 darts!

Simon Hoare’s 2-0 victory over Jayson Duck was little more than consolation as the Prince ran out 4-3 winners.