Harrogate & District Darts League: Harlow Hill triumph in Knockout Cup final
The damage was done early on as Brian Ellison beat Carl Heptinstall 2-0 with a 23-dart winning leg to get Harlow off to a strong start.
Adi Shaw followed that result up by overcoming Nigel Saville by the same score-line, before Lee Carey hit 19 and 17-dart legs against Alex Pride, making it 3-0 on the night.
Chris Leach then hit two 18-dart legs with a maximum 180 against Steve Higgins, winning the match 2-1, to end the match as a contest and hand Hill the title.
The Batsmen did finish strongly, Lewis Pride’s 15 and 18-dart exhibition against Jim Lester earning him a 2-0 victory, while Richard Yates’ attritional 2-0 success over Jamie Beaton narrowed the gap further.
Tony Sharratt’s 2-0 win over Jamie Patterson with a 24 dart opening leg and 112 finish then made it 4-3, but proved to be academic in the end.
In the Consolation Shield final, Prince Of Wales also beat Starbeck Cons by a 4-3 score-line, securing their first piece of silverware since Darren Metcalfe set the team up in 2022.
Shaun Smith didn’t have his best match but he still beat Andrew Parkes 2-0 with Al Roberts equalising with a 2-0 demolition of Adam Whitehouse winning the opening leg in 22 darts.
Alan Clark then took the lead for the cons with a 2-0 win over Lorna Nelson. Andrew Graham equalised with a 2-0 win over Dennis Wise.
Jim Green came from behind to beat James Marriott 2-1 before fittingly captain Darren Metcalfe took the tie for the P.O.W beating Tony Hawkes 2-1 despite Tony’s inspired 2nd leg of 17 darts!
Simon Hoare’s 2-0 victory over Jayson Duck was little more than consolation as the Prince ran out 4-3 winners.