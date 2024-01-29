Harrogate & District Darts League: Bilton Working Men’s Club Dales chalk up another win
Dales’ Rick Harper overcame Steve Higgins by a 3-1 score-line with a 180 and a 104 checkout in legs of 16, 21 and 18 darts. James Hall then beat Carl Heptinstall 3-0 with 22, 20 and 18-dart legs to match the standard set.
Tony Sharratt pulled one back for the Batsmen with a 3-2 success over Chris Wood in 22 and 20 dart legs, complimenting Wood’s 20 and 21-dart legs.
James Pedel then took Alex Pride apart 3-1 with 22 and 21-dart legs to make it 3-1 on the night, however Lewis Pride extracted revenge for the Batsmen, sinking Pete Newbould during what was a 3-0 demolition in 20,20 and 17-dart legs – plus a 180 to boot.
Next, Jack Fleming restored Dales’ two-point cushion when he came from behind to beat Richard Yates 3-1 with a couple of 180s in 24, 23 and a stunning 15-dart leg after Yates has produced a 23-dart opening leg.
In the doubles, Yates and Heptinstall beat Newbould and Wood 2-1 with an 18-dart winning leg before Lewis Pride and Higgins beat Pedel and Harper 2-0 with 21 and 22-dart legs, levelling the contest at 4-4.
The decider was settled with two 20-dart legs form Fleming and Hall as they beat Sharratt and Nigel Saville 2-0 to take the tie with Fleming landing his third 180 of the evening.
Manhattan Madhatters sank Starbeck Cons Mahoosive in what was another close contest that ended 5-4.
Starbeck’s Sam Davey edged a win against Pop Herron 3-1 with 21 and 24-dart legs, counteracting his opponent’s 180 and 22-dart opener.
Michael Prisk equalised against Paul Kennedy by the same score-line, opening in 24 and winning in 23 darts. Manhattan’s Jordan Harper then squeaked past Ian Malkin 3-2 despite Malkin getting a 180 in the deciding leg.Cons’ Matty Vincent threw away a 2-0 lead against Danny Gamble after opening with a 21-dart leg and hitting a 180, with Gamble responding with 20 and 22-dart legs to make it 3-1 on the night.
Starbeck’s James Keane then whitewashed Mark McNaughton 3-0 with a 20-dart opener, but Ryan Blanchard sank Blaine Hobson with two 24-dart legs.
Manhattan’s Dan and Herron beat Vincent and Hobson 2-0 in the first doubles match to end the tie as a contest at 5-2 before Keane and Kennedy pulled one back by beating Harper and Gamble 2-0 with a 19-dart opener.
In the final game, Cons’ Davey and Malkin came from behind to triumph 2-1 against Blanchard and Prisk courtesy of a 24-dart final leg, which narrowed the gap further at 5-4.
Harlow Hill thrashed whipping boys Trades Hall 1899 by an 8-1 score-line.
Jim Lester kicked-off a one-sided affair with a 3-0 victory over Mike Lamb, which included a 20-dart second leg.
Harlow's Brian Ellison delivered a lesson in consistency, winning 3-0 against Jack Dunn with 23, 24 and 24-dart legs before Tony Green secured the Trades Hall’s only point with a 3-2 success over Alex Eadington.
Adi Shaw won 3-0 against Richard Taylor with a 23-dart opener and an 18-dart closing leg to make it 3-1 on the night, then Jamie Patterson whitewashed Jonathon Wareing 3-0 before Steve Rogers decided the tie before the doubles were played with a 3-0 win over Toby Ryles.
In the doubles, Patterson and Rogers beat Wareing and Dunn 2-0 with a pair of 24-dart legs, and Lester and Ellison won with a 23-dart leg in their face-off with Green and Ryles.
The Harlow rout was then rounded off by a 23-dart opening leg from Shaw and Jamie Beaton as they triumphed 2-0 against Taylor and Lamb, aided by Shaw’s 180.
In Division Two, top-of-the-table George & Dragon were 6-3 victors over Bilton Umpires.
Paul Wilcox started proceedings with a 2-1 win over Steve Scruton before Ian Denny turned on the style with a 17-dart final leg as he beat Rob Ryder 2-0.
Bilton's Dion Glew hit back with a 2-0 success over Nicole Wilcox, steadying the ship with a 20-dart opening leg.
Mark White bagged a 2-0 win over Ernie Titteringham after a forgetful first leg, putting George 3-1 ahead. Sonia Porter then made it 4-1 when she got the better of Ken Glew.
Craig Gibson came from behind to beat Andy Darling 2-1 and ended the match as a contestIan and Andy won the tie as they beat Craig and Sonia. Mark and Ian beat the Glew pairing of Dion and Ken to earn a consolation whilst the Wilcox family of Nicole and Paul lost to Ernie and Geoff in the final doubles match.Londesborough God Squad 4-5 Prince Of WalesSteve Lind Jnr opened up with a 20 dart leg to beat Jayson Duck 2-0. Shaun Smith and Terry Jackson had a barney of a match with Shaun edging 2-1 after 18 and 19 dart legs outpowered Tery’s 22 dart opener. Jim Green gave the Prince the lead as he beat Gary Watson 2-0.Paul Eagling equalised with a 2-0 win over Adam Whitehouse with a 23 dart opening leg. Matthew Lambert regained the lead for the God Squad with a 20 dart opening leg to beat Gary Whellans 2-0 with Darren Metcalfe delivering a captains performance with a 2-0 win over Phil Gray.Jayson and Darren beat Paul and Gary in the opening doubles contest with Steve and Terry equalising the night as they beat Jim and Lorna. The final doubles match swung the tie to the prince as Adam and Shaun beat Matthew and Phil.School Of Darts 4-5 Starbeck ConsColin Bunyan’s first match since early November was a hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat to Simon Hoare with Tony Hawkes coming from behind to beat Douglas Sneesby 2-1. Al Roberts beat Jono Bradley by the same scoreline winning in 21 darts as they raced to a 3-0 lead.Charlie Sykes got a 2-0 win over Andrew Parkes with Natasha Norcliffe gaining in confidence with her second victory in three matches as she beat Chris Adams 2-0. Mick Butterfield then threw away a golden opportunity with woeful finishing as Dennis Wise won 2-1.Doug and Charlie squeaked through against Chris and Tony keeping the tie alive until Al and Simon beat Natasha and Mick. Jono salvaged a consolation point carrying a disgusted and dejected Colin against Dennis and Heather Lee.