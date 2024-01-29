Harrogate & District Darts League: Bilton Working Men’s Club Dales chalk up another win

Round-up of the latest Harrogate & District Darts League action. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Dales’ Rick Harper overcame Steve Higgins by a 3-1 score-line with a 180 and a 104 checkout in legs of 16, 21 and 18 darts. James Hall then beat Carl Heptinstall 3-0 with 22, 20 and 18-dart legs to match the standard set.

Tony Sharratt pulled one back for the Batsmen with a 3-2 success over Chris Wood in 22 and 20 dart legs, complimenting Wood’s 20 and 21-dart legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Pedel then took Alex Pride apart 3-1 with 22 and 21-dart legs to make it 3-1 on the night, however Lewis Pride extracted revenge for the Batsmen, sinking Pete Newbould during what was a 3-0 demolition in 20,20 and 17-dart legs – plus a 180 to boot.

Next, Jack Fleming restored Dales’ two-point cushion when he came from behind to beat Richard Yates 3-1 with a couple of 180s in 24, 23 and a stunning 15-dart leg after Yates has produced a 23-dart opening leg.

In the doubles, Yates and Heptinstall beat Newbould and Wood 2-1 with an 18-dart winning leg before Lewis Pride and Higgins beat Pedel and Harper 2-0 with 21 and 22-dart legs, levelling the contest at 4-4.

The decider was settled with two 20-dart legs form Fleming and Hall as they beat Sharratt and Nigel Saville 2-0 to take the tie with Fleming landing his third 180 of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manhattan Madhatters sank Starbeck Cons Mahoosive in what was another close contest that ended 5-4.

Starbeck’s Sam Davey edged a win against Pop Herron 3-1 with 21 and 24-dart legs, counteracting his opponent’s 180 and 22-dart opener.

Michael Prisk equalised against Paul Kennedy by the same score-line, opening in 24 and winning in 23 darts. Manhattan’s Jordan Harper then squeaked past Ian Malkin 3-2 despite Malkin getting a 180 in the deciding leg.Cons’ Matty Vincent threw away a 2-0 lead against Danny Gamble after opening with a 21-dart leg and hitting a 180, with Gamble responding with 20 and 22-dart legs to make it 3-1 on the night.

Starbeck’s James Keane then whitewashed Mark McNaughton 3-0 with a 20-dart opener, but Ryan Blanchard sank Blaine Hobson with two 24-dart legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manhattan’s Dan and Herron beat Vincent and Hobson 2-0 in the first doubles match to end the tie as a contest at 5-2 before Keane and Kennedy pulled one back by beating Harper and Gamble 2-0 with a 19-dart opener.

In the final game, Cons’ Davey and Malkin came from behind to triumph 2-1 against Blanchard and Prisk courtesy of a 24-dart final leg, which narrowed the gap further at 5-4.

Harlow Hill thrashed whipping boys Trades Hall 1899 by an 8-1 score-line.

Jim Lester kicked-off a one-sided affair with a 3-0 victory over Mike Lamb, which included a 20-dart second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlow's Brian Ellison delivered a lesson in consistency, winning 3-0 against Jack Dunn with 23, 24 and 24-dart legs before Tony Green secured the Trades Hall’s only point with a 3-2 success over Alex Eadington.

Adi Shaw won 3-0 against Richard Taylor with a 23-dart opener and an 18-dart closing leg to make it 3-1 on the night, then Jamie Patterson whitewashed Jonathon Wareing 3-0 before Steve Rogers decided the tie before the doubles were played with a 3-0 win over Toby Ryles.

In the doubles, Patterson and Rogers beat Wareing and Dunn 2-0 with a pair of 24-dart legs, and Lester and Ellison won with a 23-dart leg in their face-off with Green and Ryles.

The Harlow rout was then rounded off by a 23-dart opening leg from Shaw and Jamie Beaton as they triumphed 2-0 against Taylor and Lamb, aided by Shaw’s 180.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two, top-of-the-table George & Dragon were 6-3 victors over Bilton Umpires.

Paul Wilcox started proceedings with a 2-1 win over Steve Scruton before Ian Denny turned on the style with a 17-dart final leg as he beat Rob Ryder 2-0.

Bilton's Dion Glew hit back with a 2-0 success over Nicole Wilcox, steadying the ship with a 20-dart opening leg.

Mark White bagged a 2-0 win over Ernie Titteringham after a forgetful first leg, putting George 3-1 ahead. Sonia Porter then made it 4-1 when she got the better of Ken Glew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad