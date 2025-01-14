Harrogate & District Darts League: Bilton Working Men's Club 'B' thrashed by The Cricketers

Round-up of week five's Harrogate & District Darts League action. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Week five of the Harrogate & District Darts League season saw the team formerly known as Bilton Umpires move venue and change their name to Bilton Working Men's Club ‘B’.

But, their new identity did not do them any favours when they took on The Cricketers in Division One, as a one-sided affair finished 8-1 to the latter.

Sonia Porter recovered from losing the opening leg to beat Matthew Keegan 3-1, before Emma Lockwood made it 2-0 to the Cricketers with a 3-1 win over Geoff Gillingwater.

There was another slow start from Jake Harvey, who lost the opening leg to Steve Scruton, but also recovered and completed a 3-1 victory.

Cricketer Craig Gibson followed the same pattern, opponent Dion Glew taking the opening leg before he rattled off three on the spin to make it 4-0 overall.

Ian Denny broke the mould, losing the third leg as he triumphed 3-1, sealing his success with a 22-dart leg and ending the match as a contest.

Ben Flemming then repeated that 22-dart leg during his 3-0 win over Ken Glew that made it 6-0 on the night.

In the doubles, Denny and Gibson beat Jack Swinford and Ian Richardson 2-0, helped on their way by a 20-dart opening leg.

Jake Harvey and Emma Lockwood then won by the same score-line when they took on Matthew Keegan and Dan Childs,

A whitewash was prevented at the death as Bilton's Gillingwater and Luke Saville saw off Nicole Wilcox and Mark White.

Bilton Batsmen recorded a 7-2 success when they faced-off with Starbeck Cons Mahoosive.

Lewis Pride produced 19 and 20-dart legs as he made short work of Adam Gawthorp, recording a 3-0 victory which set the Batsmen on their way.

Tony Sharratt followed up with another success by the same score-line against Jamie Saville, despite the latter hitting a 180.

Sam Davey produced a 21-dart winning leg with a 152 check out when he overcame Lee Swales to pull one back for Starbeck. That clash finished 3-0, with Davey also serving up a stunning 12-dart second leg with a 100 checkout via S20, D20, D20.

Carl Heptinstall’ s 3-0 win over Paul Kennedy made it 3-1 to Bilton. It included a 180 and concluded with a 19-dart winning leg.

Alex Pride then came from behind to beat Matty Vincent 3-1, while Steve Higgins hit a 180 during his 3-1 triumph over Ryan Blanchard, throwing 19, 17 and 15-dart legs to hand the Batsmen an unassailable 5-1 advantage.

Higgins and Sharratt opened up the doubles with a 17-dart leg - Higgins hitting his second 180 - but they lost 2-1 to Davey - who also delivered a 180 - and Kennedy as the Cons trimmed the deficit.

But, Lewis Pride and Heptinstall beat Blanchard and Leigh Rowley 2-0 with 18 and 21-dart legs to make it 6-2 overall, before Swales and Alex Pride took care of Jamie Saville and James Keane, recording a 2-0 victory.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Trades Hall Vikings edged out Manhattan Madhatters, triumphing 5-4 in the end.

Phil Taylor’s 18-dart final leg was enough to beat Jordan Harper 3-0 and get the Vikings up and running.

But, Ben Cross equalised courtesy of a 3-1 win over Karl Walker, which featured 21 and 18-dart legs.

Dave Metcalfe overcame a stubborn Danny Gamble to restore the Trades Hall lead, earning a 3-2 victory with 21 and 17-dart legs.

Rich Graham’s 17-darter sandwiched less impressive legs during his 3-0 success over Jack Lowther to make it 3-1.

Michael Prisk pulled one back for Manhattan when he cruised to a 3-0 triumph in his meeting with Lucas Robinson.

Andy Ward and Tim Hargreaves then exchanged 20-dart legs before the latter emerged victorious by a 3-1 score-line, restoring the Vikings' two-point cushion. In the doubles, Madhatters Liam Hutchinson and Alistair Massey beat Graham and Harry Kidd 2-1 to keep the contest alive.

But, Metcalfe and Hargreaves decided matters, making it 5-3 to Trades Hall as they produced a 21-dart opening leg in their 2-0 success over Prisk and Dan Knowles.

The final doubles clash saw Taylor throw a 180 and Kidd deliver a 21-dart leg, though their efforts were not enough to defeat Cross and Mark McNaughton, who won 2-1 to ensure that Manhattan at least signed off on a positive note.

There was another close encounter when Harlow Hill met Bilton WMC Dales, with the latter eventually edging matters. James Hall defeated Alex Eadington 3-1 with a pair of 22-dart legs and a 20-dart final leg, handing the early initiative to Dales.

Terry Sherwood took a 3-2 victory over Jamie Patterson to make it 2-0 on the night, though Harlow’s Chris Leach then defeated Peter Newbould 3-1 to narrow the gap. Rick Harper demolished Brian Ellison 3-0 in 17, 20 and 16-dart legs, throwing a 180 on his way to putting Bilton 3-1 ahead.

The lead increased further as James Pedel survived a 20-dart leg from Jim Lester to triumph 3-2 with a 22-dart leg of his own.

Steve Rogers kept Hill’s hopes alive in the final singles showdown, hitting a 19-dart final leg and countering Paul Monaghan’s 21-dart leg to win 3-1. In the doubles, Harlow’s Rogers and Ellison took 17 and 20 darts to get the better of Hall and Sherwood, with that 2-0 victory making it 4-3 overall.

But, defeat for Chris Leach and Jamie Beaton ended any Hill hopes of a comeback.

Eadington then produced a 180 alongside Lester in the finale, to help send Harper and Monaghan packing.