Harrogate Darts League: Bilton WMC Dales kick-off title defence with a win

Round-up of the action from the opening round of fixtures of the 2024/25 Harrogate & District Darts League season. Picture: Tony Johnson

Reigning Harrogate & District Darts League champions Bilton WMC Dales began their title defence with an efficient victory over newly-promoted Cricketers on the opening week of the 2024/25 season.

Rick Harper led the early charge with a 3-2 win over Jake Harvey, which included the fastest leg in the league (15 darts). Peter Newbould then beat Ben Flemming 3-0 with James Pedel seeing off former team-mate Sonia Porter, triumphing 3-1 with the second 15 dart leg of the night.

James Hall hit two 21-dart legs, a 100 checkout and a 22-darter and still only just beat Ian Denny 3-2. Jack Flemming opened up with an 18 dart leg (118 checkout) to beat a tenacious Craig Gibson 3-2 with Craig hitting the only 180 of the match. Paul Monaghan (formerly a Manhattan Madhatter) took the final singles tie beating Nicole Wilcox 3-1.

Rick and Jack hit a 15 dart pairs opening leg with a 122 checkout but lost 2-1 to Jake and Ian. Craig and Sonia beat James and Peter in the same manner with James and Paul beating Ben and Nicole 2-1 with a less than flattering final leg.

Manhattan Madhatters 7-2 Bilton Umpires

Danny Gamble opened up with a 3-1 win over Geoff Gillingwater before Jack Lowther opened up his 3-0 win over Matthew Keegan with an 18 dart leg and a 109 checkout. Andy Ward beat Dan Childs 3-1 with Jordan Harper beating Jack Swinford by the same scoreline. Andy Darling demolished Michael Prisk 3-0 with Mark McNaughton sealing the win with a 3-1 over Steve Scruton.

Geoff and Ken Glew took a point off Alastair Massey and Liam Hutchinson winning 2-1. Jack and Dan took a 2-1 win over Dan and Matt with Andy and Danny doing the same against Dion Glew and Andy Darling.

Harlow Hill 4-5 Starbeck Cons Mahoosive

Chris Nelson started with a 3-0 decimation of Jamie Patterson. Jim Lester fought back with a 3-1 win over Jamie Saville. Chris Leach fought back to win 3-2 against Leigh Rowley with 20 and 21 dart legs.

Sam Davey won 3-0 with a 16 dart final leg against Alex Eadington. Brian Ellison and Paul Kennedy both hit 20 dart legs with Brian Ellison victorious 3-2 with a 16 dart leg including a 180. Ryan Blanchard hit 20 and 19 dart legs in a 3-0 rout over Adi Shaw.

Brian teamed up with Jamie Beaton to win 2-1 against Chris and Jamie before Leigh and Paul beat Jamie and Jim 2-1 to equalise. Ryan and Sam took a 2-0 win over Chris and Alex to sealing the fixture.

Bilton Batsmen 6-3 Trades Hall Vikings

Lee Swales took a hard fought 3-2 victory over Harry Kidd before Tony Sharratt lost 3-2 to Luke Sinclair with Tony hitting an 18 dart leg only for Luke to usurp him with a 17 (incorporating a180) to win the match!

Phil Taylor hit a 19 dart leg to beat Richard Yates 3-1 giving the Vikings the lead. Lewis Pride equalised with a 3-2 win over Rich Graham despite Rich hitting 22 and 20 dart legs counterpunching Lewis’s 22 darter.

Tim Hargreaves hit a 21 and a 16 dart leg (with the second 180 of the night) against Steve Higgins beating him 3-0. Carl Hepstinstall equalised for the Batsmen with a 3-1 win over Karl Walker despite Karl’s 18 dart leg counteracting Carl’s 21 dart opener with a 116 checkout.

The batsmen proceeded to stranglehold the doubles winning all 6 legs without loss. Lewis and Tony took a 21 dart leg over Karl (who hit 180 nunber 3) and Lucas Robinson. Carl and Richard hit an 18 dart leg in their win over Phil and Tim whilst Nigel and Steve overcame Luke and Rich.

Division 2

1899 Trades Hall 3-6 The Dagger Kevin Palmer and Tony Green took 2-0 wins over Craig Nash and Jim Hardaker with a 23 dart leg each. Jack Cottom took a surprise 2-0 win over Rich Taylor who displayed excellent from in the summer series. Chris Cottom took the same result against Jonathon Wareing equalising the night 2-2.

Tom Sutton came from behind to beat Giles Holt 2-1 with both players hitting 23 dart legs. Rob Trenholm did likewise beating Kyle Butterfield 2-1 making his debut in the winter league victorious.

Jack and Chris took a 2-1 win in the doubles over James O’ Rourke and Rob. Toby Ryles teamed with Giles but lost 2-0 to Adam and Chris with Matt Durrance teaming up with tom for a 2-0 win over Tony Green and Ian Gibson sealing the night 6-3.

Starbeck Cons 4-5 Prince Of Wales

Ben Pitt started off with a 2-0 win over Tony Hawkes with Captain Darren Metcalfe following suit over Mike Lamb. Jim Green took a 2-1 win over Chris Mullen. The cons rallied with James Marriott beating Lorna Nelson 2-0 and Simon Hoare beating Jayson Duck 2-1. Adam Whitehouse beat Andrew Parkes 2-0.

Chris and Tony took a 2-0 win over Jim and Lorna with Chris Adams and Simon Hoare taking a 2-1 win over Adam and Jayson to equalise. Captain Darren teamed up with Ben to take a 2-1 win over James and Mike sealing the night 5-4.

Londesborough Lads 3-6 School of Darts

Charlie Murphy made his debut with a 2-0 win over acting captain Jamie Haigh with a 22 dart final leg. Wes Gotting came back against Luke McAvoy winning 2-1. Gary Penrose made Camerron’s debut inauspicious with a 2-0 win before Colin Bunyan equalised with a 2-0 efficient win over David Thrippleton. Doug Sneesby lost 2-1 to Sid Cole before James McNaught (third debutant) beat Daniel Hardisty 2-0 with a 23 dart winning leg.

Doug and James took a 2-1 doubles win over Forrest Humphrey and Wes. Charlie and Luke won 2-1 against Eddie and Gary with Colin teaming up with Cameron to beat Alvis and Jamie 2-0 sealing a 6-3 win.