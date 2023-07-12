News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Harrogate crown green bowlers enter county competition for the first time

A crown green bowls team from Harrogate recently entered a county over-60s competition for the first-time.
By Sports Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST
Harrogate's crown green bowls team recently entered the Hickson Trophy. Picture: SubmittedHarrogate's crown green bowls team recently entered the Hickson Trophy. Picture: Submitted
Harrogate's crown green bowls team recently entered the Hickson Trophy. Picture: Submitted

The Hickson Trophy is a Yorkshire-wide competition that was this year held in Halifax. Drawn in a tough group alongside defending champions Sheffield and Skipton, the Harrogate team found themselves up against it, playing on an unfamiliar green at Hove Edge in Brighouse.

In their first fixture against Sheffield, Harrogate suffered defeat 234 to 174 chalks, but notable victories from Barrie Sugden (Wayside) 21-18, Chris Rigby (Wayside) 21-10 and Alan Whitaker (Black Swan) 21-17 provided some promise of better things to ahead of their showdown with Skipton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, Harrogate got off to a poor start in that contest, losing the first four games before Dave Rowson (Black Swan) produced a 21-12 victory, then Steve Cochrane (Wayside) re-dressed the balance with a 21-16 success.

Skipton then fought back to win the next three games before a rearguard action from Dave Spilsbury (Low Harrogate) 21-12 and the two undefeated players on the day, Whitaker( 21-15) and Rigby (21-15) brought a bit of respectability to the score.

Most Popular

In the end, Harrogate ended up losing the match by a 38-chalk margin.

Later in the day, Sheffield went on to beat Skipton to top the group and claim their place in the competition’s semi-finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having enjoyed the experience despite the two defeats, Harrogate plan to enter a team once again next year.

Related topics:SheffieldYorkshireHalifax