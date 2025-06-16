Harrogate CC's king of spin Ishan Abeysekara passes 400-wicket milestone

Ishan Abeysekara has taken more than 400 wickets for Harrogate CC since joining the club in 2019. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s spin king, Ishan Abeysekara, recently passed the notable landmark of 400 wickets for the club.

The Sri Lankan allrounder bagged 2-47 during the Roosters’ Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division defeat to Hull Zingari, taking him past 400 in what his now his sixth season at St George’s Road.

Having first signed for ‘Gate in 2019, Abeysekara has continued to prove his worth year after year, taking at least 60 wickets in each season.

Indeed, 2024 saw him hit the 100-wicket mark for the first time – a campaign that also saw him record his best figures of 9/30 away at Easingwold.

Abeysekara has hit the milestone whilst maintaining an impressive average of just over 16 and a strike rate of 21.64, with the fact that more than half of all dismissals have either been bowled or LBW testament to his unwavering accuracy.

At the weekend, he was at it again, claiming alongside fellow spinner Jack Shutt (3-33) as local rivals Sessay were dispatched.

Not only is he a hit with the ball, but he also adds vital runs lower down the order, including an unbeaten 45 last weekend which helped ‘Gate to a total that proved too much for Woodhouse Grange and saw them through to T20 finals day.

During his time at Harrogate, Abeysekara has become a hugely popular figure at all levels and his contributions both on and off the field have strengthened the club from the junior section all the way through to the 1st XI.

The 2025 campaign has begun as impressively as ever for the Sri Lankan, who has snapped up 36 wickets thus far, with the 100-mark once again in his sights.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing even more batters bamboozled by Ishan at the Kirby Solicitors County Ground over the remainder of the season,” a spokesperson for Harrogate CC said.