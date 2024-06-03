Harrogate CC's king of spin Ishan Abeysekara grabs sensational nine-wicket haul during win at Easingwold CC
Overseas ace Ishan Abeysekara ended up being the star of the show, producing a stunning display of bowling as he helped himself to no fewer than nine wickets.
The Sri Lankan spinner’s return of 9-30 sent the home side packing for just 135 after they had reached 83 without loss prior to him wreaking havoc with the ball.
Earlier, Isaac Light (117) and Henry Thompson (110) had moved Harrogate into a position of real dominance with a fine second-wicket partnership of 244, paving the way for the men from St George’s Road to reach 311/6 from their 50 overs.
Victory leaves ‘Gate fifth in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings, where they sit a couple of places better off than Sessay.
The Thirsk outfit recorded their second win of the season, on the road at Hull Zingari.
Ben Kettlewell was the pick of the away attack, bagging 3-27 as the hosts were restricted to 158/6 in 50 overs.
Skipper Mark Jackson (47) and Joe Watson (37) then laid the foundations for a successful run-chase, helping Sessay to 161/8 with six overs to spare.
Red-hot Knaresborough continue to shine in Championship West, making it seven triumphs out of seven this term when they got the better of Carlton Towers.
Andy Ward (4-17) and Oliver Fryer (3-21) did most of the damage to help dispatch the away side for just 106.
The league leaders did not have things all their own way in reply, but made it to 107/6 in 38.1 overs, captain Greg Pickles top-scoring with 27.
Harrogate 2nds remain well-placed in third spot following their comfortable success over struggling Thirsk.
Jordan Sleightholme was once again in good form with the willow in hand, making 82 of the Roosters’ 186/4, while Sam Ambler added 39 not out.
Josh Neilson struck 47 when Thirsk responded, though an excellent five-wicket haul for Rob Stanworth ensured that they did not progress beyond 104 all out.
Fifth-placed Studley Royal had too much for Whitkirk, beating them by a seven-wicket margin.
Rob Nicholson claimed 3-34 as the visitors put 168/8 on the board.
Half-centuries from Matt Baker (78 not out) and Billy Armitstead (71) then steered Studley to 170/3 in 32.2 overs.
Bilton-in-Ainsty drop to eighth following their home loss to York 2nds.
The Frogs were dismissed on 164 having been put into bat, Will Bartlett top-scoring with 37.
And despite a brace of scalps apiece for Samar Farooq, Matthew Ross and Francis Kinsella in a game which went right down to the final over, the visitors reached their victory target with five balls remaining.
