Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara bagged five wickets to help Harrogate CC's 1st XI get the better of Sessay.

Harrogate CC signed off for 2024 with a comprehensive victory over Sessay.

The Roosters, who have enjoyed their best Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division campaign in many years, won by a hefty 180-run margin, chalking up their 14th success in 20 completed matches.

Harry Allinson (73) weighed in with a half-century, while Isaac Light (43) and Hector Hamill (43) also contributed to a first-innings score of 264/7 in 50 overs.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara then snapped up a fine haul of 5-19 alongside Will Harwood, who claimed 4-38 as the visitors were dispatched for just 84.

That result leaves Harrogate fourth in the table, while Sessay finish 10th, just one place above the drop zone.

With promotion already in the bag, Knaresborough wrapped up the Championship West title courtesy of a six-wicket triumph at Bilton-in-Ainsty.

The Frogs made 200/9 from their 50 overs, a total which Greg Pickles' men surpassed in 40.1 overs.

Victory means that Knaresborough complete the season 10 points clear of second place, while defeat for Bilton saw them relegated in cruel fashion.

They finished level on points with 10th placed Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds, but go down having won one less match than their fellow strugglers.

Thirsk end the season bottom of the pile and have also been demoted.

Their campaign was brought to a close in humiliating fashion as they were blown away for just 26 by Carlton Towers, who needed just 3.1 overs to go on and complete the simplest of 10-wicket wins.

Harrogate 2nds finish in fourth place following their seven-wicket reverse at the hands of Fairburn.

George Owram (54) and skipper Jordan Sleightholme (42) top-scored as the Roosters posted 187/9.

The visitors would however require less than 38 overs to knock off those runs.

Mid-table Studley Royal beat York 2nds by a 28-run margin having made their way to 196 all out.

Billy Armitstead led the way with a knock of 91 before Dan Craven (4-44), Leo Wilson (3-34) and Matthew Coad (3-50) combined to get rid of the home side on 168.