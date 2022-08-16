Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Light scored 124 off just 100 balls as Harrogate CC beat Acomb in Yorkshire Premier League North. Pictures: Richard Bown

The teenage opener scored his maiden ton for the Roosters’ 1st XI last month and followed it up with an explosive knock of 124 on Saturday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Light plundered 14 fours and six sixes in his 100-ball innings, setting ‘Gate on their way to a mammoth total of 351/7 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara also contributed quick runs, making 65 not out from 32 balls, while Ben Kempley added 38.

Roosters opener Isaac Light hits out.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abeysekara then completed a superb day’s work by snapping up five wickets alongside skipper Will Bates (3-17) to help get rid of Acomb for 180.

Saturday’s result lifts Harrogate one position to seventh in the table.

Ninth-placed Sessay were routed by the seaside, going down by 136 runs at Scarborough.

Stuart Peirse took 3-40 to keep the Thirsk outfit very much in the contest at the halfway stage of proceedings, the hosts closing on 183/8.

But, all bar one of the visiting batsmen failed to even make it into double-figures as Sessay were blown away for the meagre total of 47.

Knaresborough lost ground in the Division One West title race after being edged out by South Milford.

Greg Pickles’ men were dismissed on 130, but a strong performance by their bowlers meant that they almost managed to defend that below-par score.

Tom Baines was in fine form, claiming 5-54 alongside Toby Giddings (3-27) as Milford slumped to 27/5, then looked to be in deep trouble at 68/8.

However, their final pair managed to hang in and put on a 35-run stand which proved sufficient to get them over the line.

Leaders Thirsk capitalised on their nearest challengers dropping points by beating Dringhouses in comprehensive fashion.

Stuart Christon was the star of the show, helping himself to 6-45 as the home side were sent back to the pavilion with only 102 to their name.

Ben Crewe (51 not out) and Mark Cook (30 not out) then came together to guide Thirsk to an eight-wicket triumph which leaves them nine points clear at the summit.

Third-placed Studley Royal may now fancy their chances of forcing their way into the top-two having beaten Harrogate 2nds to move within a couple of wins of Knaresborough.

Joseph Young bagged 3-23 as the Roosters were restricted to 162/8 from their 50 overs, Charlie Stokes top-scoring with 29.

Leo Wilson (59 not out) and Rob Mackle (32) then combined to steer Royal to their victory target with five wickets and more than four overs in hand.

Sessay 2nds recorded a significant win in their battle to beat the drop, sinking rock-bottom York 3rds to climb out of the relegation zone.

Chris Morrison (4-35) and Aron Bumby (3-16) did the majority of the damage with the ball, helping to knock the basement boys over for 116.

Openers Ferdinand Rex (54 not out) and Christopher Till (52 not out) then both weighed in with unbeaten half-centuries to lead Sessay to a 10-wicket success in less than 15 overs.

Ripon recorded back-to-back victories in Division Two Galtes, sinking Duncombe Park with something to spare.

Jake Briscombe’s knock of 79 at the top of the order laid the foundations for a useful first-innings score of 213/6, Tom Willock adding 32.

The home team were then bowled out for 134, a result which elevates Ripon to eighth in the table.

Fourth-placed Pannal saw off Rufforth in what was a close-fought affair.

Rob Smith and Dom Burnett each grabbed four wickets as Rufforth were dismissed on 133.

Andy Ellis then top-scored with 44 as Pannal wrapped up maximum points, making it to 138 with a solitary wicket remaining.

Knaresborough 2nds were soundly beaten in their crunch clash with fellow strugglers Malton & Old Malton 2nds.

Graham Dodds’ side could only muster 71 runs between them and their hosts then eased to 75/3 in response.

That result sees Malton leapfrog Knaresborough in the table and drops the latter into the bottom two.

Meanwhile, Harrogate-born Yorkshire CCC paceman Ben Coad is hoping to have a big impact at the business end of the season following a summer of disruption caused by injury.

The 28-year-old fast bowler only recently returned to action after a groin problem which initially surfaced on the club’s pre-season tour to Dubai in March.

After a couple of false starts in which he tried to ease his way back in league cricket, Coad finally made his first first-team appearance of the campaign at the end of last month.

Now, the former Harrogate CC man is aiming to make up for lost time as the White Rose pursue silverware in the Royal London Cup and a strong finish in the Championship.

“The business end of the season is where you’ve got to really perform, and I definitely want to try and make an impact,” said Coad.

“There’s still a lot of cricket to be played, and hopefully we can finish the season really well.

“We might not be challenging for the Championship trophy, but there’s a trophy up for grabs in the one-day comp, and then I want to help us get as far up the table as possible in the Championship. There’s still plenty to play for in the next few weeks.”

Coad, who took four wickets on his comeback appearance against Hampshire in the Championship, is feeling more confident with every outing.

After a relatively expensive return of 2-54 from eight overs in the opening Royal London Cup match against Northamptonshire, albeit on a York featherbed that made containment difficult, he has been outstanding in the last three games, returning combined figures of 30-2-74-3.