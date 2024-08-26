Harrogate CC's 1st XI are enjoying a fine 2024 campaign in Yorkshire Premier League North's Premier Division. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI recorded an impressive victory over Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division champions-elect, Clifton Alliance.

The runaway leaders had lost just one of their opening 16 matches but were comprehensively beaten by the Roosters on Saturday afternoon, going down by a huge 114-run margin.

Isaac Light (88), Harry Allinson (70 not out) and Henry Thompson (37) all contributed as the away side made a hefty 271/8 from their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara then took four wickets as Alliance were sent packing for only 157.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara bagged four wickets as Harrogate CC's 1st XI upset league leaders Clifton Alliance. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Victory leaves Harrogate third in the table, six places better off than Sessay, who recorded a first win in four attempts when they edged out Stamford Bridge.

A half-century from Tim Hall (53) steered the Thirsk outfit to 197/7, a total that Bridge narrowly failed to chase down.

They fell three runs short in reply as Stuart Peirse claimed 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough remain 14 points clear at the top of Championship West following their three-wicket success over struggling Thirsk.

The visitors made 239 all out, Josh Crewe (78) and Jake Edwards (54) impressing with the bat as Jordan Tear and Oliver Fryer took four scalps apiece.

But James Ford’s superb unbeaten knock of 123 led the league leaders to 240/7 with 10 balls to spare.

Fourth-placed Harrogate 2nds were defeated for the second week in a row, losing out by 20 runs at home to Whitkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasing 247/5, the Roosters were dismissed on 227 despite the efforts of Hector Hamill (71) and Matt Ingham (64).

Seventh-placed Studley Royal were soundly beaten by promotion-chasing Acomb, having been bowled out for 170.

Captain Rob Nicholson hit 42 of those runs before the visitors eased to their victory target with eight wickets in hand.

Following three straight losses, Bilton-in-Ainsty recorded a much-needed win in their battle to stay clear of the drop zone.

The Frogs reached 215 all out, Dom Exton weighing in with 71, before dispatching Fairburn for 186.

Tim Lambert was the pick of the Bilton attack, returning figures of 4-40.