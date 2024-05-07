Harrogate CC triumph in battle of Stamford Bridge to make it two wins from two

Opening batsman Sanjay Mani narrowly missed out on a century during Harrogate CC 2nd XI's derby defeat to Knaresborough. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters kicked-off the new season with an impressive home victory against Driffield Town and performed well with both bat and ball once again at the weekend.

Having been put in to bat after captain Will Bates lost the toss, the men from St George’s Road looked to be in some trouble as they slumped to 26/3.

But David Stiff (56), Harry Allinson (43) and Arjun Ramkumar (35) steadied the ship, helping their team to a total of 168/6 in a match that was reduced to 38 overs per side.

Three early wickets for Matthew Stewart (3-12) rocked Bridge immediately, and they never recovered as spinners Jack Shutt (3-37) and Ishan Abeysekara (2-34) combined to help restrict them to 91/8.

Victory leaves Harrogate second in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings ahead of this Saturday’s home showdown with Castleford.

Sessay’s game at Woodhouse Grange was cancelled. The Thirsk outfit are due to return to action this weekend when they entertain Easingwold.

Knaresborough claimed the local bragging rights following their triumph over Harrogate 2nds in Championship West.

Sanjay Mani’s knock of 96 proved to be the cornerstone of the Roosters’ 199/9 from their 50 overs, Australian import Blake Weymouth and Andy Ward both bagging a trio of scalps apiece.

Weymouth then smashed an unbeaten 94 to complete a fine all-round display and lead Knaresborough to 200/3 in 37.1 overs.

Ben Bartlett (55) hit a half-century in newly-promoted Bilton-in-Ainsty’s first-innings score of 184 against Carlton Towers.

Matthew Ross then helped himself to 4-31, though he could not prevent the visitors from reaching 186/8 inside 45 overs.

Thirsk fell just short in their run-chase at Acomb, slipping to a 12-run defeat.

Josh Neilson claimed 4-50 and Tom Spence took 3-20 as the hosts compiled a total of 205 all out.

Sam Holland (54) and Jed Clarkson (35) made useful contributions as Thirsk closed in on their target, however they were eventually dismissed on 193.