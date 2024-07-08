Harrogate CC too good for Scarborough CC, while Knaresborough CC march on

Opening batsmen Henry Thompson top-scored as Harrogate CC 1st XI won at Scarborough. Picture: Simon Dobson

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI consolidated third place in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings courtesy of an impressive 115-run triumph away at Scarborough.

Henry Thompson (67) and captain Will Bates (51) laid the foundations for the Roosters' first-innings total of 250/5 in 50 overs, putting on an opening stand of 129.

Arjun Ramkumar added an elegant 40 not out, while Isaac Light hit a rapid 36, before a couple of wickets apiece for Matthew Stewart and Ishan Abeysekara helped restrict the Seasiders to 135/4 in 37.2 overs.

Saturday’s victory was Harrogate’s seventh in 10 matches this term and leaves them eight points ahead of fourth-placed York.

Harrogate's Isaac Light raced to 36 before being caught behind by Scarborough wicket-keeper Ben Gill. Picture: Simon Dobson

Elsewhere, eighth-placed Sessay were soundly beaten by title-chasing Castleford having been bowled out for 160.

Ben Kettlewell and Harrison Wood both took a brace of scalps, but couldn't prevent the visitors from reaching 161/5 in the 39th over.

Blake Weymouth hit a century as Championship West leaders Knaresborough made it 11 wins in as many outings this term when they beat Fairburn by 79 runs.

The Australian scored 120 as the high-flyers posted 238/7 in their 50 overs, Harry Dawson (42) and Jordan Tear (39) also chipping in.

Tashmial Henry then bagged 3-7 to help sent Fairburn packing on 159.

Harrogate 2nds remain third following their comfortable home success over Studley Royal.

Louie Wilson made 31 for the away side, however they were all out for just 120, Sanjay Mani grabbing 4-22 and Tom Taylor 3-31.

Skipper Jordan Sleightholme then struck 37 alongside Peter Greenfield (31 not out) as 'Gate eased to 121/4 in 26.2 overs.

Ninth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty were unable to chase down rock-bottom Malton & Old Malton's total of 266/7.

Phil Schofield hit 55 and Rory Coe added 42, but the Frogs fell 33 runs short in the end.

Struggling Thirsk put 210/8 on the board when they entertained York 2nds, Kyle Coetzee (60) and Sam Holland (48) impressing with the bat.