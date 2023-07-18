Harrogate CC to host Yorkshire CCC XI versus Lancashire CCC friendly match

Harrogate's Finlay Bean in Royal London Cup action for Yorkshire CCC. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The game will take place at St George’s Road on Wednesday, July 26 and gets underway at 11am. It is a friendly match, aimed at helping the White Rose prepare for the upcoming Royal London One Day Cup, which is English cricket’s premier domestic 50-over white ball competition.

And although Yorkshire will not be fielding a full-strength first-team side due to also having a County Championship fixture against Durham to fulfil at Scarborough on the same day, it is expected that a number of their white-ball specialists will be in action in Harrogate.

"We are very excited to be hosting this warm-up game for Yorkshire at Saint Georges Road,” Harrogate CC co-chairman Steve Clark said.

"Please do come down to our ground and watch this fixture. It should be a fantastic day and some quality cricket will be on display.

"The bar will be open throughout the day and will be serving a range of refreshments and hot and cold food. Admission to the ground will be free of charge but any donations to the club will be gratefully received.