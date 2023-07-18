Harrogate CC to host Yorkshire CCC XI versus Lancashire CCC friendly match
The game will take place at St George’s Road on Wednesday, July 26 and gets underway at 11am. It is a friendly match, aimed at helping the White Rose prepare for the upcoming Royal London One Day Cup, which is English cricket’s premier domestic 50-over white ball competition.
And although Yorkshire will not be fielding a full-strength first-team side due to also having a County Championship fixture against Durham to fulfil at Scarborough on the same day, it is expected that a number of their white-ball specialists will be in action in Harrogate.
"We are very excited to be hosting this warm-up game for Yorkshire at Saint Georges Road,” Harrogate CC co-chairman Steve Clark said.
"Please do come down to our ground and watch this fixture. It should be a fantastic day and some quality cricket will be on display.
"The bar will be open throughout the day and will be serving a range of refreshments and hot and cold food. Admission to the ground will be free of charge but any donations to the club will be gratefully received.
"The club will also be running a raffle, tuck shop and an ice cream van throughout the day. We are also planning that some local junior cricket will be played on the main outfield during the interval.”