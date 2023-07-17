Harrogate CC suffer Yorkshire Premier League North T20 Blast final heartache

Harrogate CC 1st XI beat Woodhouse Grange in their Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division T20 Blast semi-final clash at North Marine Road, Scarborough. Picture: Simon Dobson

Having topped their qualifying group and progressed to finals day at North Marine Road in Scarborough, the Roosters saw off Woodhouse Grange to seal their place in the competition’s showpiece on Sunday afternoon.

But Will Bates’ men fell just short, Driffield Town emerging victorious and taking the silverware following a game which went down to the last over.

‘Gate were put into bat in their semi-final showdown with Grange and made their way to 137/9 after 20 overs.

Opener Arjun Ramkumar led the way with a fine half-century, hitting 52 from just 37 balls while skipper Bates added 31.

South African paceman Mat Pillans then produced a devastating spell of fast bowling, claiming 5-17 to leave Woodhouse in big trouble.

And they eventually ended up finishing 16 runs short, running out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 121/8.

In the final, Harrogate were again asked to bat first, posting 143/5 on this occasion.

Harry Allinson top-scored with 37, David Stiff and Bates both finishing unbeaten on 33 after Ramkumar had chipped in with 29 at the top of the order.

But, although Craig Broadley took a couple of scalps when Driffield responded, the Woldsmen got over the line with four balls and six wickets in hand.

On Saturday, ‘Gate were in 50-over action against local rivals Sessay in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division.

Having made their way to 72/2 in 16.1 overs, play was abandoned due to rain with opening batsman Ben Carr 32 not out.

In Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West, Harrogate 2nds beat Bolton Percy by six wickets, moving up to third place in the process.

Jordan Sleightholme shone with the ball, returning figures of 3-12 as the hosts were restricted to 140/9 in a contest reduced to 30 overs per side.

And ‘Gate knocked off the required runs to complete a six-wicket triumph with five balls of their innings remaining, closing on 141/4.

Opener Sanjay Mani set the Roosters on their way, making 44 before Ashley Griffin (46 not out) finished the job.

Sixth-placed Knaresborough’s clash with Thirsk was abandoned at the halfway stage of proceedings.

Hosts Knaresborough looked in full control, having dismissed their visitors for just 92, Andy Ward (5-10) in unplayable form.

But the rain denied Greg Pickles’ men the opportunity to go on and complete what surely would have been a routine chase.

Seventh-placed Studley Royal were 55/3 at home to Easingwold when the players were forced off.

Bilton-in-Ainsty kept their Division One West promotion push on track with a 38-run win over Heworth.

Phil Schofield hit 60 as the high-flyers were bowled out for 189 before getting rid of their visitors for 144.

William Swires (3-19) and Samar Farooq (3-35) both bagged a trio of wickets for Bilton.

Sessay 2nds came out on top in their mid-table clash with Thorp Arch & Boston Spa.

TABS put 183 on the board, Louis Toseland contributing 49 as David Johnson scooped 3-39.