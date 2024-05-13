Harrogate CC suffer first defeat as Diego Rosier leads Sessay CC to victory
The Roosters made a fine start to their 2024 Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division campaign, winning both of their opening two fixtures.
But they were unable to chase down their visitors’ score of 227/8 this time out, despite a fine innings by David Stiff, who raced to 68 from only 53 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes.
‘Gate were however already six wickets down by this point, and once Stiff departed, the game was up.
Craig Broadley (3-43) and Ishan Abeysekara (3-77) were the pick of the home attack as Castleford reached 227/8 in 50 overs having been put into bat.
Elsewhere, Sessay bagged their maiden victory, beating Easingwold by 46 runs, thanks mainly to Diego Rosier's unbeaten ton.
The South African's contributions with the bat went a long way to ensuring that the Thirsk outfit beat the drop last term, and he starred once again at the weekend.
His knock of 120 not out in a total of 237/7 came from just 83 deliveries and included 12 fours and four maximums.
Stuart Peirse then snapped up 3-21 to help ensure that Easingwold did not progress any further than 191/9.
Knaresborough extended their 100 percent start to the campaign courtesy of a comfortable home win over York 2nds.
Captain Greg Pickles (49) and Jordan Tear (38 not out) top-scored as the hosts put 202/9 on the board in 50 overs.
Toby Giddings (4-51), Andy Ward (3-31) and Tear (3-31) then combined to great effect to help send the away side on their way for 154.
Harrogate 2nds demolished Malton & Old Malton, emerging victorious by a 190-run margin.
George Owram (88), Hector Hamill (64) and Jordan Sleightholme (46) were all amongst the runs as the men from St George's Road racked up 282/8.
Rob Stanworth then took centre stage, helping himself to six wickets as Malton were skittled with only 92 to their name.
Bilton-in-Ainsty overcame Thirsk to register their first success since promotion from Division One.
Qaisar Hameed (77 not out) and Matthew Ross (51 not out) came together to steer the Frogs to 207/4 in 41.1 overs, Josh Neilson taking four scalps.
Earlier, Tom Scott had struck 65 not out alongside Jed Clarkson, who made 52, as Thirsk closed on 205/7.
Rory Coe was the pick of the visitors’ attack, scooping 3-34.
Studley Royal got the better of Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds in a contest which went right down to the wire.
Rob Nicholson’s men compiled a first-innings total of 179/4, with Jonny Harding (57) and Dan Craven (52 not out) both hitting half-centuries.
Michael Litterbach (4-23) and Nicholson (3-31) bowled nicely to keep Studley in the contest, though it seemed as if their hosts were going to edge over the line.
They would however lose their last wicket with the scoreboard reading 176, just four runs short of their target.