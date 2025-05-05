Harrogate CC's 1st XI began the 2025 season with a comfortable home win over Beverley Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

Isaac Light hit a superb century to set Harrogate CC’s 1st XI on their way to victory in their opening game of the 2025 season.

The Roosters beat Beverley Town by 59 runs in the Premier Division of Yorkshire Premier League North on Saturday afternoon as new skipper David Stiff made the ideal start to his tenure in charge.

Opener Light plundered 124, while Will Bates weighed in with a fine 78 as the pair came together to put on a mammoth stand for the third wicket.

Hector Hamill then added a quickfire 40 late in the innings to take ‘Gate to 303/6 in 50 overs.

Beverley’s reply began well, but they found the going much tougher once the hosts’ spin duo of Ishan Abeysekara and Jack Shutt were introduced.

In the end, the East Yorkshiremen closed on 244/8, with Shutt returning more-than-useful figures of 4-37.

Newly-promoted Knaresborough recorded an impressive success over York, one of the division’s heavyweights.

Last season’s Championship West title-winners did not begin 2025 as they would have hoped, going down by seven wickets at Sheriff Hutton Bridge on the opening day, but they bounced back in style at the weekend.

Yorkshire CCC ace Jonny Tattersall (111) led the way with a ton against his former club, while captain Greg Pickles finished unbeaten on 75 as the hosts posted 262/4.

And that total proved just beyond York, who closed on 253/9, Jordan Tear and Ashley Watson bagging three wickets apiece.

Sessay sit second from bottom of the pile after suffering defeat in both of their first two matches.

The Thirsk outfit endured a dreadful opening day, losing by nine wickets at Woodhouse Grange having been skittled for just 68.

On Saturday, they were left to chase Sheriff Hutton’s 242/9 after Madawa Warnapura and Ben Kettlewell had taken a trio of scalps each.

Stuart Clark (54) and Joe Watson (37) batted well when Sessay responded, though they did not make it any further than 190/9.

This Saturday, Harrogate visit Castleford, while Knaresborough entertain Beverley and Sessay travel to York.