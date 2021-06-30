Harrogate CC remain rooted to foot of table after failing to follow up maiden win

Harrogate CC skipper Will Bates.

But the Roosters, who claimed a first win in seven attempts last time out, were only narrowly beaten by Woodhouse Grange.

Chasing the ‘Gate first innings total of 167 all out, the visitors only made it over the line with two wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara had caused the Woodhouse batsmen all sorts of problems, continuing his fine form this term with a haul of 5-39.

Earlier in the day, opener Ben Kempley had top-scored for the home side, skipper Will Bates adding 34.

Harrogate 2nds had much the better of their draw with Sessay 2nds in Division One West of the York Senior League.

Isaac Light (67) and George Owram (66) both hit half-centuries, while Ben Moss (43), George Hampson (38 not out) and Will Topham 30 also chipped in as the hosts put 280/7 on the board.

A trio of wickets for Charlie Stokes helped restrict the Thirsk outfit to 178/8 in response, Tom Wilkinson making 43.

Knaresborough took full advantage of title rivals Easingwold’s inactivity to open up a 32-point gap at the top of the division.

Greg Pickles (4-22) and Andy Ward Jr (3-54) impressed with ball in hand as Heworth were bowled out for 171.

A half-century from opening batsman Harry Dawson (52) set Knaresborough on their way and Tashmial Henry (35 not out) finished the job as the away team reached their target six wickets down.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa suffered an 86-run reverse at the hands of Clifton Alliance.

Eshan Kapoor knocked over three home batsmen, but those wickets did not come cheaply as Alliance racked up a total of 276/6.

Kapoor then completed an excellent afternoon’s work by smacking a quick-fire 70 in reply, but although George Gibson added 34, TABS ended up well short of where they needed to be.

Pannal climbed into a promotion berth in Galtres Division Two courtesy of Saturday’s demolition of Easingwold 2nds.

Matthew Firbank led the way with a fine innings of 87 at the top of the order, while Rob Smith continued his excellent recent form by making 42 as the visitors posted 236/8.

Smith then showed off his allround skills by helping himself to 4-7 when Easingwold took their turn at the crease.

Noah Melling also impressed, scooping 3-28 as the hosts were sent packing with just 100 to their name.

Bilton-in-Ainsty took the lion’s share of the spoils from their home showdown with Sheriff Hutton Bridge 4ths.