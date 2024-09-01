Isaac Light struck a half-century for Harrogate CCs 1st XI during their home defeat to York. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI dropped to fourth place in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings after suffering a derby defeat to York on Saturday afternoon.

The Roosters, who have occupied third spot for months, were leapfrogged by their local rivals as a result of their 73-run loss at St George’s Road.

York put a hefty 312/5 on the board in 50 overs, thanks largely to former Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire CCC opener Will Fraine’s 128.

Isaac Light (60) hit a half-century in reply, while Hector Hamill added 47, but Harrogate were all out for 239 in the end.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Sessay suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket loss at Scarborough.

Craig Ross top-scored with 54 in a first-innings total of 201 all out, but the Seasiders required just 31.1 overs to knock those runs off, for the loss of just two batsmen.

That result sees Sessay drop to 10th place, though they sit 20 points clear of the relegation zone with just two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Knaresborough missed out on the chance to rubber-stamp their promotion from Championship West, and saw their lead at the summit cut to 14 points when they lost to Whitkirk.

Chasing 233 after Andy Ward had bagged a fine 5-40, the visitors fell 21 runs short, closing on 212/9 as Blake Weymouth struck 62 alongside opening partner Greg Pickles, who made 48.

Fourth-placed Harrogate 2nds dented Acomb’s title hopes by bowling them out for 179.

Ben Carr then weighed in with 94 to lead the Roosters to a five-wicket win inside 42 overs.

Mid-table Studley Royal beat struggling Bilton-in-Ainsty by four wickets away from home.

The Frogs posted 231 all out, a total which visiting Studley surpassed in the 45th over.

Thirsk dropped into the relegation zone following their defeat to fellow strugglers Malton & Old Malton, who began the weekend inside the bottom two.

Jake Edwards and Tom Spence claimed three wickets apiece but couldn’t prevent the visitors from reaching 247/9.

And that score proved beyond Thirsk, who were knocked over for just 153 despite Edwards contributing again with a knock of 34.