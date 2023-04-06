Harrogate CC making good progress in bid to raise funds for new facilities, but still have some way to go

The practice nets at Harrogate CC's St George's Road base are in need of upgrading. Picture: Submitted

The Roosters have set an overall target of £75k which they need to purchase four new nets, the first stage of which involves them generating £30k through a crowdfunding campaign.

‘Gate currently run 20 junior teams, three girls teams, four senior sides and also a walking cricket team but have only two practice nets at their disposal, both of which are described by club officials as “really tired”.

And although they have made a promising start to raising the required cash with more than £19,000 already pledged, board member Aidan Bell says that the club still has a long way to go.

“We are currently at just over £19k of our £30k target, so we have just 15 days left to raise the remaining £11k that we need,” he explained.

“This is an ‘all-or-nothing’ campaign, so if we don’t raise our target in time then we will have to return all of our pledges to the donors.”

If ‘Gate can reach the £30k-mark, they have found donors who are willing to match-fund that amount, though they have estimated that they may still need to source an additional £15k to enable them to afford all of the improvements to their facilities which they hope to make.

Harrogate’s 1st XI compete in Yorkshire Premier League North and are due to commence their 2023 campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted Malton & Old Malton on April 22.