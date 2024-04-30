Harrogate CC make superb start to 2024 Yorkshire Premier League North campaign

Harrogate CC 1st XI opening batsman Henry Thompson scored important runs during Saturday's home win over Driffield Town. Picture: Richard Bown

New recruit Jack Shutt enjoyed a productive debut, the former Yorkshire CCC off-spinner helping himself to 4-40 after Will Bates won the toss and elected to field.

Craig Broadley also impressed, taking 3-32 as the visitors were dismissed for 161 in 48.3 overs.

Opening batsman Henry Thompson (75 not out) and Isaac Light (61 not out) then put on an unbroken 105-run stand for the second wicket to lead ‘Gate to 163/1 with 11 overs to spare.

This weekend, the Roosters travel to Stamford Bridge.

Sessay’s home showdown with Sheriff Hutton Bridge was rained off without a ball being bowled.

Much like their 1st XI, Harrogate 2nds also cruised to a comfortable victory when they entertained York 2nds in Championship West.

New signing Hector Hamill struck 86, while Ash Griffin added 44 in a first-innings total of 206 all out.

William Harwood then took 3-6 and Rob Stanworth 3-35 as York were skittled for 103 in reply.

Knaresborough held their nerve to see off Studley Royal in what was an evenly-contested affair at Aspin Lane.

A knock of 71 from Australian opener Blake Weymouth on his debut proved to be the cornerstone of the hosts’ 183/8 in 50 overs.

Rob Nicholson made 62 for Studley as they made a decent fist of their run-chase, though in the end they were all out for 169, Toby Giddings and Oliver Fryer bagging three wickets apiece.

Newly-promoted Bilton-in-Ainsty made their way to 205/9 from their 50 overs away at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds, but that total was not sufficient to save them from an opening-day defeat.

Qaisar Hameed contributed 58 of those runs, though Bridge took the spoils in the end as they reached 209/4 when they took their turn at the crease.

Jake Edwards grabbed five wickets as Thirsk knocked Whitkirk over for 155.