Sessay CC opener Mark Wilkie chipped in with some useful runs during Saturday's win over Beverley Town. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Chasing 239 for victory, the Roosters fell some way short in the end and missed out on what would have been a third consecutive win.

Mat Pillans (3-49) and Jonny MacGregor (2-30) enjoyed some success with the ball, capturing the majority of the seven home wickets to fall.

Opener Isaac Light helped get the ‘Gate reply off to a decent start with a knock of 31, then Arjun Ramkumar followed up last weekend’s ton with an excellent 51.

But, with both Ben Moss and Ed Booth unable to bat, the men from St George’s Road failed to progress any further than 166.

Saturday’s loss sees Harrogate drop one place to eighth in the table, where they have been leapfrogged by local rivals Sessay.

Mark Jackson’s team held their nerve to edge a close encounter on the road at second-from-bottom Beverley Town.

Afghanistan international Nasir Jamal rediscovered some form, top-scoring with a knock of 76 from only 74 balls.

And Mark Wilkie (35) and Jacob Spencer (31) also contributed to a total of 213/7.

Beverley suffered a number of early setbacks and were reduced to 60/5, but fought their way back into the contest before running out of deliveries on 204/8.

Tim Hall was the pick of the Sessay attack, claiming 3-27, while Jamal completed a fine afternoon’s work by taking 3-44.

Thirsk made it 10 wins in 11 matches as they consolidated top spot in Division One West by beating South Milford away from home.

Josh Neilson (4-30) and Ben Crewe (4-37) did most of the damage with some excellent bowling, helping to get rid of the hosts for 185.

A half-century from Stuart Christon (78) and Harry Collinson’s 36 then steered Thirsk to 189/6 inside 29 overs.

Second-placed Knaresborough sit 18 points behind following their 22-run success over Clifton Alliance 2nds.

The promotion hopefuls found themselves in all sorts of trouble as they slumped to 97/8 however vital knocks from Oliver Ward (80) and number 11 Jordan Tear (40 not out)saved an innings which eventually ended with the scoreboard reading 226.

Alliance made a decent fist of their run-chase, though they struggled to cope with the bowling of Tom Baines, who finished the contest with 5-25.

Greg Pickles also took a trio of scalps as the visitors were dismissed on 204.

Studley Royal dropped down to third after they were turned over by Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Dan Coad struck a fine 79 at the top of the order, but received little by way of meaningful support as the away side were bowled out for 196.

Bridge then eased to 197/4 in 43 overs.

Harrogate 2nds complete the top four having demolished whipping boys York 3rds.

Cooper Smith (81), Sanjay Mani (57), George Owram (51) and Ollie Horberry (50) all hit half-centuries as the Roosters racked up 355/5 during their 50 overs.

Four wickets for Brad Smith and a brace apiece from Ben Stokes, Awais Shabbir and James Clark then saw the division’s basement boys sent packing with only 99 to their name.

Sessay 2nds are now just eight points clear of the drop zone after being skittled for 91 by Bolton Percy.

Nick Thorne scored 36, though that was as good as it got for the Thirsk outfit, their visitors requiring just 18.3 overs to complete a five-wicket triumph.

Pannal slipped to fifth spot in the Division Two Galtres standings as a result of Saturday’s comprehensive eight-wicket reverse at the hands of top-of-the-table Dunnington.

Matthew Firbank (46), Carl Wilson (44) and Rob Smith (30) all contributed to a first-innings total of 201/8, but that score proved to be nowhere near enough, the high-flyers cruising to 204/2 with 15 overs to spare.

Ninth-placed Ripon were also soundly-beaten, losing out by 95 runs at home to Easingwold 2nds.

Chasing their visitors’ 272/6, Richard Hooks’ troops could only manage 177/9, Daniel Watson (31 not out) their leading light with the bat.

A ninth defeat in 11 outings this term resulted in Knaresborough 2nds dropping to the foot of the table.

Joe Sutcliffe did his best to inspire the away team to a much-needed victory, snapping up a superb haul of 6-43 as Ovington were all out on 192.